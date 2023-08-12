Undead Murder Farce episode 7: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be broadcast on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Arsene Lupin paying a visit to Sherlock Holmes and later crossing paths with Aya's troupe. In both instances, Lupin could not be apprehended. That night, he made his move to steal the Penultimate Night from Phileas Fogg's collection, as he had declared previously. Whether he manages to steal the black diamond will be revealed in Undead Murder Farce episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Undead Murder Farce episode 7 to show whether Arsene Lupin manages to steal the Penultimate Night

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 7

The Phantom of the Opera and Arsene Lupin (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

This new anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 7 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 6

Mycroft and Watson (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the previous episode, Arsene Lupin disguised himself as Sherlock Holmes and visited Holmes' residence. Watson, the first to arrive, didn't recognize him, but Mycroft quickly saw through the disguise. Later, when the real Sherlock arrived, Lupin revealed his true face, declared his intent to break into Phileas Fogg's basement chamber, and then promptly made an exit.

Mycroft then cautioned Sherlock about the Royce agents, who might be plotting to steal the Penultimate Night. These agents are hostile towards supernatural beings and, given that the diamond reveals the location of werewolves, they might intend to use it to track them down.

Meanwhile in the anime, on their way to the Madame Tussauds wax museum, Tsugaru and Shizuku discovered that they had misplaced Aya's cage. Two thieves, who had previously crossed paths with Aya, found her and took her hostage.

Shizuku, upon spotting her master getting abducted, pursued the thieves in a car, unaware that Arsene Lupin and the Phantom of the Opera were the ones driving it. Tsugaru caught up as well and effortlessly rescued Aya.

Arsene Lupin versus Tsugaru (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Upon seeing Arsene Lupin, Aya recognized him and Tsugaru immediately engaged in a fight with him. However, the battle was short-lived, and Tsugaru found himself defeated.

That night, those assigned to safeguard the Penultimate Night assumed their positions in various areas of Phileas Fogg's mansion. Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku were stationed at the top of the tower, while Sherlock and Watson were inside the basement chamber. Sherlock fired a few shots at the chamber door to ensure that opening it would take at least a few hours.

But then water suddenly began to flow into the chamber through the sole vent that supplied air. It was revealed that a portion of the outer wall had been destroyed, allowing water from the moat in. Sherlock grew concerned because if he drowned, there would be no way to safeguard the diamond.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 7?

Sherlock Holmes in the flooded chamber (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Aya had entrusted Sherlock Holmes with the task of safeguarding the chamber and housing the Penultimate Night. With the place flooded and no way out, it is clear the detective might need some help. However, given that viewers have yet to see his incredible brain in action, he may have something up his sleeve that will be in Undead Murder Farce episode 7.

On the other hand, if Arsene Lupin manages to obtain the black diamond, it remains to be seen what Aya and Tsugaru will do, both to save those trapped inside the chamber and to arrest the thief. Finally, in Undead Murder Farce episode 7, viewers will look forward to Moriarty, who also has an interest in the diamond, making a spectacular appearance soon.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.