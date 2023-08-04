Undead Murder Farce episode 6: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed a multitude of literary and cultural icons, including Arsene Lupin, the Phantom of the Opera, Phileas Fogg, Sherlock Holmes and Watson, Carmilla, and Frankenstein. Lupin had plans to steal a valuable item in Fogg's possession. Now, Tsugaru, Aya, Shizuku, along with bright minds like Sherlock Holmes, will have to protect it in Undead Murder Farce episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Undead Murder Farce anime series.

Undead Murder Farce episode 6 to show whether Arsene Lupin manages to steal the Penultimate Night

The Penultimate Diamond (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Undead Murder Farce anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, being published by Kodansha since 2015. The upcoming episode 6 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - Wednesday, August 9, 8:55 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Wednesday, August 9, 11:55 am

British Summer Time - Wednesday, August 9, 4:55 pm

Central European Summer Time - Wednesday, August 9, 5:55 pm

India Standard Time - Wednesday, August 9, 9:25 pm

Philippine Time - Wednesday, August 9, 11:55 pm

Japan Standard Time - Thursday, August 10, 12:55 am

Australia Central Standard Time - Thursday, August 10, 1:25 am

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 5

Arsene Lupin (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the previous episode, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku took on a new case. Arsene Lupin, the gentleman thief, had managed to steal jewelry from a leading actress at the Opera House and even abducted Erik, the Phantom of the Opera.

To everyone's surprise, Lupin then declared his intention to steal the Penultimate Night from Phineas Fogg's collection, on January 19, between 11:00 and 11:30 at night. Fogg then sought help from Aya, Sherlock Holmes, the Royce Company, and others for protection.

The Penultimate Night turned out to be an 80-carat black diamond, hidden within a guarded chamber in the basement of Fogg's mansion. Aya noted that the diamond was stored in a silver box, which was repulsive to both vampires and werewolves. Inside the diamond, there was an inscription that cautioned against looking at it under the moonlight.

Lestrade, Watson, and Sherlock (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Fogg went on to share the story behind the diamond. In response to an attack by a tribe of werewolves, German dwarves crafted an unbreakable black diamond to reveal the location of their enemies. The box in which it was stored was made our silver because werewolves hate the metal.

Holmes and others then made some observations about how the thief may attempt to enter the compartment and how this could be avoided. Aya declared at the end of the episode that she had an idiotic solution to protect the diamond. Instead of revealing what her plan is, she simply hinted that it had something to do with Goemon Ishikawa.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 6?

Goemon Ishikawa (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

The room containing Penultimate Night seems impenetrable, and the potential entry points, like the vent or using disguises, have already been taken note of. Moreover, the moat, which could have provided access to the mansion, has also been sealed off.

Thus, it appears impossible for a thief to enter, let alone steal the heavily guarded diamond. It will be interesting to see how Arsene Lupin and the Phantom of the Opera manage the feat in Undead Murder Farce episode 6.

More importantly, it will be interesting to know what Aya referred to Goemon Ishikawa, the legendary Japanese ninja who stole from the rich and gave it to the poor.

