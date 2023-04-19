Undead Girl Murder Farce anime confirms July release with new character visual

Fans of Yugo Aosaki's Supernatural series, Undead Girl Murder Farce, will be delighted to learn that a new character visual was revealed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The key image was unveiled by the anime's official account on Twitter. In addition to the key visuals, the anime's final release date has been confirmed, with the anime premiering in July 2023.

The news of Undead Girl Murder Farce anime adaptation coming this July has swept the internet, with fans eagerly awaiting more information.

Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce is a Japanese novel series. The series first began its publication in December 2015 with the third volume published in 2021. In June 2016, Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine started serializing a manga adaptation with illustrations by Haruka Tomoyama.

In 2017, it moved to Nemesis, and in 2018, it was published on the Comic Days website.

Undead Girl Murder Farce anime unveiled the key visual of Aya Rindo

On 18 April 2023, a key character visual was revealed by the official Undead Girl Murder Farce's official Twitter account. The key visual depicts the image of Aya Rindou, who is one of the main characters of the series. The visual shows Aya's head enclosed in a cage with the front portion of the cage removed to allow for a clear view of the face.

Aya, who will be a young woman and demon from the Meiji era, is beheaded by an unidentified half-demon attacker from Britain and has her headless body taken away. Since she is a demon, she cannot pass away, so her head stays alive, eventually asking Tsugaru for help to find the attacker and exact revenge.

In addition, the anime, Undead Girl Murder Farce, is set to premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra block in July 2023. The anime TV show was first announced on March 22, 2023, at the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2023, with a PV.

The anime will be produced by Lapin Track. Mamoru Hatakeyama, known for directing Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War, is directing the anime while Noboru Takagi is in charge of script composition. Takagi has a history with Kuroko's Basketball and Golden Kamuy.

While Naho Kozono serves as the sub-character designer and chief animation director, Noriko Itou is creating characters based on Zerogo Iwamoto's original designs. Both have solid reputations, thanks to their work on Kakegurui and Mushoku Tensei respectively.

Following on from the backstage cast, here is the voice cast of Undead Girl Murder Farce. Tomoyo Kurosawa will play Aya Rindou's character. Tomoyo is well-known for roles as Ulti in One Piece and Mitsumi Iwakura in Skip and Loafer, among others.

Tsugaru Shinuchi will be played by Taku Yashiro, and Shizuku Hasei will be played by Makoto Koichi. While Taku is best known for his role as Hirokazu Arai in Chainsaw Man, Makoto is best known for his role as Nurugai in Hell's Paradise.

What is Undead Girl Murder Farce anime about?

In a world full of supernatural and magical creatures, the story of the Undead Girl Murder Farce is set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the storyline, Tsugaru Shinuchi, one of the main characters, is a half-demon, and he and his servant Shizuku Hasei leave Japan to travel across Europe in search of Aya Rindo's body.

Aya, a centuries-old detective who specializes in monsters and has been reduced to a severed head carried in a birdcage, was beheaded by an unnamed villain before the start of the series, leaving only her head as a living witness to the ordeal.

Here's how Kodansha USA, who publishes the manga series, describes the Undead Girl Murder Farce:

"The end of the 19th century—a vampire's wife is murdered, and the detective known as the "cage user" is called in to solve the crime. But there's more to the detective and the curtained birdcage he carries...after all, when solving a case involving a monster, it might just take one to know one!"

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

