Chainsaw Man: 4 characters who can beat Power (and 4 who never stood a chance)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man is off to a great start. The series has taken off thanks to MAPPA's anime adaptation, which brings all of the action, blood, betrayal, and comedy to life. With the first season close to a conclusion, the anime has introduced to audiences some loveable characters.

One such character is the Blood Fiend, Power. Childish and looking to satisfy her own motives, Power was taken in by Makima to serve in her experimental division. As seen in the manga, she can be quite powerful when she gets serious.

On that note, here's a look at the characters she can and cannot beat in a one-on-one.

4 Chainsaw Man characters who can beat Power

1) Makima

Makima in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Head of the Public Safety Division 4, Makima could decimate Power with a few hand gestures. Soft-spoken, kind, and helpful, she can be ruthless when required. As seen when the entire division was ambushed, Makima used her abilities to wipe out all the attackers, except for Katana Man and Akane.

If pitted against Power, the Blood Fiend would have a difficult time even approaching her boss.

2) Kishibe

Kishibe in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The strongest of the Devil Hunters, Kishibe was a veteran assigned to train Power and Denji. It would be an understatement to say they couldn't even touch him. However, after enough training, they were able to give him a shallow cut on the cheek.

Not to be mistaken, Power is quite a strong fiend. But against this hunter, her abilities would fall short.

3) Denji

Denji aka Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The protagonist of the series, Denji forms a contract with Pochita to become the Chainsaw Man. After that, completely oblivious to the fact, he becomes one of the strongest devils in existence.

Him and Power are not very smart. But his abilities as the chainsaw surpass hers and if he fully transforms into the Chainsaw Devil, then Power can bid adieu to any chance of winning.

4) Katana Man

Katana Man in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Introduced in episode 8 and chapter 23, Katana Man embodies the fear of the katana. As seen in the series, he is a skilled fighter who was able to fight his way out of the fight with Denji.

Granted, he needed some support from his gun, and later Akane, he was still a fearsome foe who terrified Power to the point that she was rooted to the spot. Unless Power manages to get a good dose of blood, she might have a tough time with this one.

4 Chainsaw Man characters who can't keep up with Power

1) Beam/Shark Fiend

Speaking of entities she can defeat, Beam or the Shark Fiend come to this writer's mind. Beam is introduced after the ambush and was uncannily loyal to Denji. With the head of a shark and the body of a man, Beam is not the smartest cookie around.

In fact, he is only driven by base instinct and is able to process only the most simplest things. Considering that Power is comparatively smarter and probably has more under her belt, she would be able to beat him, should a face-off happen.

2) Arai Hirokazu

Arai Hirokazu in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Arai was a new recruit in Makima's special division. Despite appearances, he was just 22. He lost his life following the Katana Man attack after he jumped in to shield Kobeni from an assassin affiliated with the villain.

He was known to have a contract with the Fox Devil, but that was it as far as his skills went. He did not possess any actual ability and made up for it with his drive. Power would have no trouble winning against him.

3) Kobeni Higashiyama

Kobeni Higashiyama in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Kobeni was also a new recruit in Makima's experimental special division. With her introduction in the Eternity Devil Saga, she was portrayed as cowardly and succumbing to pressure. She was left in tears when the team realized that there was no way to escape.

In short, she was not built to be a Devil Hunter. She didn't want the job but was compelled to do so. She had an unspecified devil contract and relied heavily on her teammates for support. Once she gets over her fears, she can be an exceptional hunter. But till then, Power would dominate if they ever fought.

4) Sea Cucumber Devil

D.K. @DanKantori Reading the manga, i thought the sea cucumber devil was gonna explode in the exact moment of the hammer impact but guess it was a really "thick" sea cucumber to get through 🤭. Reading the manga, i thought the sea cucumber devil was gonna explode in the exact moment of the hammer impact but guess it was a really "thick" sea cucumber to get through 🤭. https://t.co/DbfiuY9VSZ

Lastly, Power would make quick work of the Sea Cucumber Devil. As seen in both the anime and the manga, the scent of the devil sent Power into a frenzy as she charged in to kill it.

Manifesting a hammer out of blood, it took her a single powerful blow to annihilate the devil. Given Power's ability, even if it came back from Hell, Power would smash it right back.

