Skip and Loafer episode 4 release, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Anime fans have taken a liking to the Skip and Loafer anime, which has earned a rating of 8 on 10 on MyAnimeList and 8.2 on IMDb. The anime series has already released three episodes, and viewers are now looking forward to the fourth one. Skip and Loafer episode 4 is set to be released on April 25, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

The previous episode of Skip and Loafer showcased Mitsumi and Makoto Kurume going to the student council office to join the council, but discovering that it does not recruit members.

Later in the episode, Mitsumi is invited to a film by Makoto, but others, including Shima, Mika, Yuzuki, Tsukasa, and Kento Yamada, also join them. The chapter ended on an interesting note and fans are now excited about what will happen in Skip and Loafer episode 4.

Everything that you need to know about Skip and Loafer episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Skip and Loafer will have 12 episodes, and as previously stated, episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11 PM JST. In Japan, the episode will be available on Tokyo MX, AT-X, Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, and Kansai Telecasting Company. Nevertheless, on Crunchyroll, recent episodes are available for free for viewers outside of Southeast Asia.

The dates and time zones listed below correspond to the premiere of Skip and Loafer episode 4:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 4?

In the previous episode of Skip and Loafer, Mitsumi, Makoto, and others went to see a movie, and at the end of the episode, Mitsumi stated that she will definitely like Tokyo.

In Skip and Loafer episode 4, Mitsumi will learn about Shima's previous acting work, as Narumi shows her his videos and also requests her to convince Shima to join the drama club. After learning why Shima keeps it a secret, Mitsumi will tell him why she wants to join the government.

Later, as mid-semester exams approach, everyone will be seen studying, and Mitsumi will feel that she is slipping too much. As a result, she will consult Hanazono Senpai on how to become disciplined.

Recap of Skip and Loafer Episode 3

The latest episode of Skip and Loafer began with Mitsumi walking towards the Student Council Office, dreaming of one day becoming Mayor of Suzu City. While she was going, Shima and Yuzuki joined her. When they all arrived outside the council office, they noticed Makoto was the first and wondered whether she was also there to join the council.

As Makoto was standing outside the office, she realized why she couldn't be friends with her classmates. While she was pondering, Mitsumi startled her by approaching from behind and enquiring as to whether she was also there to join the Student Council. As Makoto was startled, she immediately began to believe that Mitsumi was the school's covert boss.

Next, Yuzumi left the group since she did not want to join the council. However, when the three entered the council office, they discovered that they could not join the same because it has tenure for all members. They learnt, however, that they could join the support team, Tsubame Society.

After the group left the office, Mitsumi and Shima decided to go to a cafe and asked Makoto if she would join them. She agreed and after enjoying their time together, the three left the cafe and headed home.

The scene then shifted to Mitsumi asking Makoto if she wanted to watch a movie with her. However, along with Mitsumi, others like Shima, Mika, Tsukasa, and Kento also joined.

Mitsumi then arrived at the Hachiko statue to meet everyone and waited for Yuzuki, whom she also invited. The group then headed to a restaurant.

While inside the restaurant, there were instances where Makoto and Yuzuki did not get along. Yuzuki asked Makoto not to force herself to talk to her as they left the restaurant and went to the theater. At that point, Mitsumi became aware of the situation and decided that something needed to be done.

While the entire group was inside the theater, Mitsumi lit up the room, and Makoto decided to befriend Yuzuki.

Following the conclusion of the film, the group went shopping. As Mitsumi and Shima were talking, Maki was afraid and believed that Shima only liked Mitsumi as a friend. On their way, Mitsumi realized that she would absolutely love Tokyo.

This is where the chapter ended.

