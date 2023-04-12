Skip and Loafer episode 3 release, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST. On April 11, the animated adaptation of Misaki Takamatsu's long-awaited Seinen manga's second episode debuted. The series' first two episodes have captured the attention of anime fans worldwide.

In the latest episode of Skip and Loafer, fans saw Iwakura, Shima, and other class members introduce themselves. Afterwards, we saw how Mika Egashira misled Iwakura about Shima and Yuzuki Murashige's encounter with Iwakura. At the conclusion of Skip and Loafer episode 2, numerous school clubs were enrolling freshmen now that introductions were done.

Everything you need to know about Skip and Loafer episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Skip and Loafer episode 3 will air on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Fans in Japan may view the episode on Tokyo MX, AT-X, Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, and Kansai Telecasting Company. Fans outside Southeast Asia may watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll for free.

The following dates and time zones correspond to the debut of Skip and Loafer episode 3:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

What can we expect from Skip and Loafer episode 3?

In the last episode of Skip and Loafer, we saw how there was a class introduction, and then Iwakura and other students went to Karaoke. At the close of the last episode, we saw that all students were joining groups, and Iwakura decided to join the student council.

In Skip and Loafer episode 3, we will see how Iwakura continues and attempts to join the Students' Council; nevertheless, she will get terrible news. Kurume Makoto, a new character in the narrative, will also be introduced. She is also trying to join the student council, just like Iwakura.

We also witnessed Yuzuki exchanging personal information with Iwakura in the previous episode. In the upcoming episodes, we might see both of them become good friends.

Recap of Skip and Loafer episode 2

Skip and Loafer episode 2 began with Nao advising Iwakura to avoid thinking over introductions and keep things casual while introducing herself. The scene then turned to the classroom, where Iwakura was given the opportunity to introduce herself.

Next, Shima finished his introduction, and Iwakura recalled her dog by his name and hair color as he returned to his seat. The class lecturer then asked for representatives, which Iwakura and Shima both volunteered to be. Afterwards, as Iwakura was having lunch with other girls, they decided to go to karaoke, to which Shima and his friends were also invited.

The action then turned to Iwakura's classroom, where Mika attempted to warn her about Shima. Later, as the classes ended, they all went to karaoke. In between karaoke, Iwakura went to the bathroom, and Yuzui followed. As Iwakura exited, Yuzuki greeted her and informed her that Mika was making fun of her because of her accent while also using her as a pawn to get close to Shima.

As Yuzuki informed Iwakura, she had no idea what was going on. Iwakura was saddened as she witnessed Mika attempting to get close to Shima and called her best friend, Fumi, who cheered her up. Iwakura then returned to karaoke and sang a song while having fun.

Now, as everyone was returning to their homes, Yuzuki requested Iwakura's phone number. On the other hand, Mika asked Shima to go to a movie, to which Shima said that she had to loosen up a bit. Shima left and joined Iwakura, who was also going home on the same route.

The next scene is shifted and takes place the following day at school when everyone discusses the clubs they plan to join. When all the freshmen discussed the club at lunch, another character, Narumi Kanechika, the drama club president, was introduced. Although Iwakura considered joining a club, she decided to watch the drama by the drama club.

Once the drama concluded, Iwakura spotted Shima. As they were talking, Shima told her he was in a hurry. Later, Kanechika approaches Shima in the changing room, remembering who he is, and asks him to join the drama club, which Shima declines. Ultimately, at the conclusion of episode 2, Iwakura chose to join the student council.

