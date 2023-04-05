Skip and Loafer episode 2 release, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST. On April 4, 2023, the animated version of Misaki Takamatsu's much-awaited Seinen manga made its premiere. The release of the series' first episode has piqued the interest of anime viewers worldwide.

In the first episode of Skip and Loafer, we met the series' main characters, Mitsumi Iwakura, Sousuke Shima, Mika Egashira, Yuzuki Murashige, and others. Following the first episode's conclusion, we learned that the plot of Skip and Loafer revolves around a studious young woman who left her village in pursuit of her dream and wants to attend a prestigious university to fulfill her dream.

Everything you need to know about Skip and Loafer episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, Skip and Loafer episode 2 will be broadcast on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Anime lovers in Japan may watch the episode on TOKYO MX, AT-X, Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, and Kansai Telecasting Corporation. At the same time, fans outside Southeast Asia can view the latest episodes for free on Crunchyroll.

Skip and Loafer episode 2 premiere dates are shown below, along with their associated time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

What can we expect from Skip and Loafer episode 2?

In episode 1, we saw the main characters of Skip and Loafer. Mitsumi, a 15-year-old girl, traveled to Tokyo to pursue her goal. Her first day, however, did not go as smoothly as she had hoped. In the second episode, we will watch her second day of high school.

As stated in the first episode, students will be introduced on the second day, and we may also get to see students receiving their class duties. Additionally, towards the end of the first episode, we saw Mitsumi was so anxious about her introduction that she didn't sleep and stated it didn't go well.

We'll have to wait and see what happens in Skip and Loafer episode 2 about Mitsumi's introduction not going well. We will also be introduced to new characters in the second episode, as some characters were not introduced but only teased, like the girl and boy with blond hair and the girl wearing spectacles.

Skip and Loafer episode 1 recap

Skip and Loafer's first episode begins with the main character, Mitsumi Iwakura, talking to her friend Fumi. Later, we learn that Iwakura is a fifteen-year-old girl from a secluded village on the outskirts of Ishikawa Prefecture.

Later, Iwakura prepares for her first day of high school in Tokyo, and her guardian, Nao, drops her off at the railway station. As Iwakura is visiting Tokyo for the first time, Nao appears to be concerned about her. Yet Iwakura plans for a great day and recalls her dream as she boards a train.

Mitsumi's goal is to attend Tokyo University, graduate in law, work for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and eventually return to her hometown and become mayor. She believes she will study hard for three years to attain her goal, but she also considers her parents, who are concerned about other issues, such as whether she has made any friends.

As Mitsumi boards the train, the focus shifts to another character, Sousuke. Sousuke is seen conversing with a friend, who informs him that the entrance ceremony has already begun. Sousuke feels he should return home after hearing this, but then he notices a female at the station wearing the same uniform as him, who happens to be Mitsumi. Mitsumi recalls being lost on a train and having no idea how to get to school.

Sousuke is revealed to be a kind guy and decides to assist Mitsumi in getting to school. They both boarded the train and arrived at the station, but Sousuke informed her that the school is 10 minutes away and that they should start running. As they ran, Sousuke appeared to be impressed by her. Ultimately, both arrive at school, where Mitsumi delivers her entrance ceremony speech.

Following the ceremony, Mitsumi believes that her first day was a failure because it did not proceed as planned. She then found herself in a class where everyone was getting to know one another, but no one was talking to her. Sousuke enters the class, chats with Mitsumi, and gets her number. Another female, Mika Egashira, also asks for her number.

Later, Mitsumi is shown in her house, where she is on the phone with her friend Fumi, discussing her day. Eventually, Nao arrives, and they have supper together. On the other hand, Sousuke is shown to be with his friends and thinking about Mitsumi. At the last minute, we see Mitsumi, amazed by the city lights. She then goes to sleep after finishing her work.

But, because the next day was an introduction class, she couldn't sleep and decided to prepare for it. The program then ends with Mitsumi saying that things did not go well.

