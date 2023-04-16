Does Ryan Gosling voice act in anime? Explained

The comedy film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to be released on July 21, 2023. With the trailer released earlier, fans are excited to see their favorite celebrities take over the big screens. The movie will feature an additional cast of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and many other talented names.

The new movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who has been previously involved in many films like Lady Bird, Little Women, and others.

However, with the film's release date coming closer, there has been a lot of buzz around the star celebrities, including Ryan Gosling. There are many topics going around about the actor.

Since Barbie's trailer was released, many have claimed that the actor is too old for the role of Ken, but the backlash was bashed by Ryan's followers. However, as fans of other fandoms as well as the film's own await the release of Barbie, another significant query has arisen: whether or not Ryan Gosling has provided his voice for any anime series.

Ryan Gosling has not provided the voice for any anime

Unfortunately, it is true that Ryan Gosling has not provided his voice for any anime. Even though there are some who are saying that the actor has done voice over work, it is not so. Gosling was previously associated with the "Hey Girl" meme that spread over the internet like wildfire. Similarly, the actor is once again associated with a joke that has spread all over the internet.

Ryan Gosling was born and brought up in Canada, and rose to prominence at the age of 13. In 1993, he received the role of Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club with fellow cast members Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake.

After the show was canceled, he moved back to Canada and appeared in the TV series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Goosebumps, and many others. He later appeared in Henry Bean's 2001 film, The Believer, where Ryan Gosling played the role of a young Jewish neo-Nazi. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the movie. Gosling believes that this movie changed the course of his career.

Later, Ryan got into many movies, including the psychological thriller Murder by Numbers featuring Sandra Bullock, The Slaughter Rule with David Morse, and the 2003 American drama film, The United States of Leland, directed by Matthew Ryan Hoge. Ryan Gosling rose to fame as the lead character in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook.

Following this, Ryan has appeared in a number of highly recognized movies, including Half Nelson, Blue Valentine, and others. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for this role in Half Nelson. After starring in his directorial debut, Lost River, Ryan Gosling went on to star in the romantic musical La La Land and the financial satire The Big Short.

Ryan received a second Oscar nomination for Best Actor for La La Land in addition to winning the Best Actor Golden Globe Award. His Blade Runner 2049 is another science fiction thriller that has received praise from critics.

Although Ryan has not done any voice acting for anime yet, that does not mean that other celebrities have not either. Celebrities who have done voice acting for anime include Samuel L. Jackson, who worked in Afro Samurai and Afro Samurai: Resurrection, and Christian Bale, who voiced in Howl’s Moving Castle.

