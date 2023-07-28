Undead Murder Farce episode 5: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 5 will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Aya solving the murder case of Hannah Godard with her sharp mind. The murderer indeed turned out to be someone unexpected. But now that the case is solved, in Undead Murder Farce episode 5 Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku will perhaps encounter a new adversary.

Undead Murder Farce episode 5 to follow Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku on their new adventure

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 5

This new anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 5 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 4

The previous episode continued at the mansion of the vampire Lord Godard, where Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku were conducting their investigation. As promised, Aya finally unveiled the identity of the real culprit, and it was none other than Raoul, Lord Godard, and Hannah's youngest son. He had committed the murder of his own mother.

Raoul had invited Hugo, the vampire hunter, who brought a silver stake into the house to attack Godard. While everyone was occupied by the stake, Raoul used its sheath to freeze holy water. With this makeshift weapon, he attacked Hannah and took her life. Then he let it melt so that no evidence remained.

Raoul then took some of Hannah's blood and put it on Hugo's silver stake to make it look like an outsider had broken into their house, acquired the stake, and committed the murder. He also left an empty bottle to imply that holy water had been used to neutralize Hannah.

But as soon as Raoul was exposed, he attempted to attack Aya, thus giving away he was actually the murderer. Tsugaru handed Aya's cage over to Shizuku and took Raoul outside to continue their fight.

During the confrontation, Raoul revealed that he did not share his parents' values of forming an alliance between humans and monsters. He believed vampires were superior and considered living with humans disgraceful.

However, Raoul's pride couldn't save him as his regeneration power was ineffective against an Oni's attack. Tsugaru easily killed him. The news of Raoul killing his mother deeply affected Lord Godard, but he eventually came to terms with the tragic situation.

While Aya and her troupe were at the castle, they managed to extract information from Lord Godard. He revealed that the mysterious old man who had stolen Aya's body and turned Tsugaru into a hybrid had approached him, asking him to join him. However, Godard had declined the proposal as he had a family and preferred a peaceful life.

The episode ended with the introduction of a new character, a phantom thief named Arsene Lupin, who had recently stolen the jewelry of a leading actress at the Opera House.

The news had reached the mysterious old man who Aya and Tsugaru had been hunting, but he seemed least bothered by the thief as he continued traveling in a coach with two other hybrid Oni.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 5?

In the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 5, viewers can expect to learn more about the phantom Arsene Lupin who was teased in the previous episode. It will surely be interesting to see what powers he possesses and whether he will encounter Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku. It might so happen that they will be appointed to hunt him down.

On the other hand, the identity and motives of the old man, whom Aya and her troupe are pursuing, still remain a mystery. It is unknown why he conducts experiments on people like Tsugaru to create human-Oni hybrids and why he stole Aya's body. It is possible that he has conducted many more sinister experiments for undisclosed reasons.

