Undead Murder Farce episode 4: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

It has been a year since Tsugaru Shinuchi and Aya Rindo first crossed paths, and they have since become renowned detectives in Europe. In the previous episode, viewers saw them continuing to investigate the murder of a vampire named Hannah upon the request of her husband Lord Godard.

Aya, with her keen mind and exceptional attention to detail, narrowed down the list of suspects to just two individuals. In the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 4, Aya has promised to reveal the murderer's identity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Undead Murder Farce episode 4 to reveal whether Claude or Alfred murdered Hannah

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 4

Lord Godard (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

This new anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015.

Undead Murder Farce episode 4 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 3

Aya, Tsugaru, Shizuki and Lord Godard's family (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

The previous episode continued at the mansion of the vampire Lord Godard, where Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku were conducting their investigation. The episode began at the dining table, where Godard's son, Claude, expressed that he was not entirely convinced about the detectives' abilities. Godard himself was confident and willing to let them continue their investigation.

Aya continued to question Godard at the dining table. It was revealed that on the day of Hannah's murder, which took place at half past one, the family had finished their meal at half past midnight.

Then, Hannah retired to her room to rest for a while. Meanwhile, Godard and Claude got engrossed in a discussion about the management of the town, while Charlotte was present in the same room, playing. Later, at around one, Godard left for hunting along with his other son, Raoul.

As Aya continued to question everyone in the room, it became clear to the Godard family that she suspected one of them to have committed the murder. Before departing, she disclosed that she had narrowed the list of suspects down to Alfred and Claude, which was met with objections.

Later, Claude even resorted to menacing Tsugaru and Aya for their role in his incrimination.

Claude (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

That night, while Shizuku kept a watchful eye on the servants, Tsugaru and Aya accompanied Godard to the forest. There, Godard was ambushed by a vampire hunter named Josef, although Godard neutralized him with ease. Godard intended to kill Josef, claiming self-defense, but Aya intervened.

Aya interrogated Josef and learned that another vampire hunter, Hugo, had formed a powerful alliance to take down Godard.

However, Hugo's plan backfired, and he was killed by the vampire. This led Josef to seek vengeance. Aya chose to release Josef, and the episode concluded with her declaring that it was time to reveal the real murderer.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 4?

Aya (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In a short time, the series has captivated viewers with its interesting characters, beautiful animation, and suspenseful storytelling. In Undead Murder Farce episode 4, viewers may expect to learn whether Claude or Alfred is Hannah's killer. Or, in a classic detective fiction twist, someone who has seemed innocent all along might end up being revealed as the murderer.

After all, Claude, in particular, has emerged as the most likely suspect, potentially serving as a red herring. Moreover, the question remains about Hugo's ally and whether that person was also Hannah's murderer.

