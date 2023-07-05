Undead Murder Farce anime adaptation reveals new key visual

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the official website for the Undead Murder Farce anime released a new key visual. It features the title's various characters, including the trio of protagonists, Tsugaru Shinuchi, Shizuku Hasei, and Aya Rindo, illustrated by the anime's original character designer Iwamoto05. This key visual comes just a day before the series is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 5.

The Undead Murder Farce anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published since 2015. Aosaki is still writing the series, with Kodansha still publishing the novels under its Kodansha Taiga imprint. The novel series currently has 3 volumes.

The Undead Murder Farce anime has garnered significant attention over the last few months, with May's onslaught of casting announcements drawing widespread focus to the series. With the series garnering positive reviews following its debut in Japan earlier today, fans are excited to see what the anime has to offer.

Undead Murder Farce anime unveils new key visual one day before series premiere

As mentioned above, the Undead Murder Farce anime premiered today, Wednesday, July 5, at 24:55 JST on Fuji TV's +Ultra block. This effectively translates to a debut on Thursday, July 6 at 12:55 am JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia.

Mamoru Hatakeyama is directing the anime series at Lapin Track Studios, with Noboru Takagi handling the series' composition. Noriko Itou is designing the characters based on the original designs by Iwamoto05, which can be seen in the key visual above. Naho Kozono serves as the sub-character designer and chief animation director.

Finally, Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music, while Kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director. CLASS:y is performing the series' opening theme song Crack-Crack-Crackle, while ANNA performs the ending theme song reversal.

The series is set between the late 19th and early 20th century in a world filled with supernatural and magical creatures. Half-demon Tsugaru Shinuchi leaves Japan alongside servant Shizuku Hasei to embark on a journey across Europe. The goal of this journey is to retrieve the body of Aya Rindo, who was decapitated by an unknown assailant prior to the start of the series.

Aya's head is the only living evidence for their journey, making it essential to retrieve, especially since it truly is living due to her being a half-demon. With her head continuing to live on, she ultimately seeks support from Tsugaru and Shizuku to search for her attacker and take revenge upon reuniting with her body.

