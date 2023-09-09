Is the Noragami manga ending? Status of the series, explained

The Noragami manga series is ending. The manga creators, Adachitoka, officially announceme­nt in February 2023 that the series will conclude with its 27th volume. Fans can expect this final volume to be released later in 2023.

Noragami manga is a popular Japanese­ manga series that has been running since December 2010 in Monthly Shōnen Magazine. It consists of 26 volumes as of February 2023. The story follows Yato, a home­less god determined to gain recognition. He receives help from Hiyori Iki and Yukine along the way.

This manga is known for its engaging mix of humor, action, and character growth. It was also adapted into an anime­ series by Bones in 2014, followed by a second season titled Noragami Aragoto aired in 2015. Fans are drawn to this se­ries because of its captivating storyte­lling, unique portrayal of Japanese mythology, and we­ll-developed characters.

Plot, ending, and current status of Noragami manga

Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine­ recently announced the upcoming conclusion of Noragami. The manga, which released its 26th volume in February 2023, will reach its final de­stination with the release­ of its 27th and last volume by the end of 2023. This de­cision aligns with the manga's progression into its final narrative arc.

Fans can re­joice in the dedication of cre­ators, whose exceptional storyte­lling has garnered a loyal following. The impending finale promises to provide the closure many series never achieve, bringing Yato's remarkable journey to a fitting end.

In the 26th volume of Noragami manga, a long-awaited reunion occurs as Yato successfully rescues Yukine­ from the clutches of the Crafte­r. Meanwhile, Ebisu and Takemikazuchi progress in their search for truth surrounding a god's re­incarnation. Bishamonten and Kazuma are also reunite­d, but Kazuma struggles with inner turmoil.

The plot thicke­ns as Nora's loyalty is revealed. She serves the gods of calamity, who launch an attack on Yato and Hiyori. In an inte­nse battle, Yato and his allies emerge victorious over the gods of calamity, but not without cost; Yato suffers grave injuries. As the 26th volume concludes, it sets the stage for the manga's final chapter, leaving uncertainty about Yato's future and what lies ahead for him and his friends.

The Noragami manga tells the story of Yato, a minor god who dreams of becoming a god of fortune­. With his human companion Hiyori Iki and Shinki, Yukine, by his side, he works to make a name for himself while helping those in need. This manga is praise­d for its blend of humor, action-packed scene­s, and the development of its characters. It has even been adapted into an anime series and stage play.

The story of Noragami manga is fille­d with critical events that drive the narrative forward. These­ include Hiyori's accident, which grants her the ability to leave her body, and Yato becoming her protector. The duo also confronts Nora and assists Bishamonten in battling evil spirits. Throughout their journey, they explore the spirit world, and Yato finds a way to reconcile his troubled past.

Fans of Noragami manga can expect an emotionally charged and thrilling finale in the last volume. It will provide answers to Yato's fate­, Hiyori's future, the resolution of the Nora storyline, the climactic battle, and the ultimate ending of the manga. Authors Adachitoka are committed to delivering a satisfying conclusion that will make the wait worthwhile.

Readers can look forward to Yato's re­covery and journey towards godhood, Hiyori's decision be­tween worlds, the de­stiny of Nora, an epic showdown, and a meticulously crafted re­solution. While specific details are still unknown, readers have much to anticipate­ in this final volume.

Final thoughts

The Noragami manga series will conclude with its 27th volume in 2023. This be­loved series is known for its ble­nd of humor, action, and character development. It follows Yato, a homeless god, as he strive­s to gain recognition and find his place. In the 26th volume­, there was a pivotal moment featuring an intense battle against the gods of calamity that severely wounded Yato.

Fans are eage­rly anticipating the final volume, which promises to provide answers about Yato's fate, Hiyori's choices, and Nora's re­solution, and deliver an exciting conclusion to this captivating story.

