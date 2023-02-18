Adachitoka's Noragami manga set to end with the release of 27th volume

The final volume of Adachitoka's Noragami manga is set to come out in Japan in 2023 at the end of the year, as announced by Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine on Twitter. Noragami has appeared on the pages of the Monthly Shonen magazine since 2010.

The 26th volume of the Noragami manga was released on February 16, 2023. It is currently in its final arc, which was announced in July 2022. The manga has also inspired a two-season anime series of the same name.

Disclaimer: This includes spoilers from both the manga and anime series.

Noragami manga ending, plot, and more

Noragami was first published in 2010, and in the first half of 2014, it ranked fourteenth in manga sales in Japan. To date, the manga has been collected into a total of 26 tonkobok volumes.

The manga's plot revolves around a god named Yato, who neither has followers nor a shrine, and a girl named Hiyori, who can now sneak her soul out of her body after a car accident. As a result, she can see both the earthly realm and the phantom world. This was due to the accident and a spirit named Yukine, who is a Shinki, also known as a regalia.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Noragami manga is ending soon with the 27th volume. Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English. 【NEWS】Noragami manga is ending soon with the 27th volume. Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English. https://t.co/0YtClZIBp3

Kodansha describes the original manga as,

"Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams."

It continues,

"Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school."

The Japanese edition of the 25th volume was released in June 2022, while the English version was released in January 2023. In the 25th volume, the great struggle between heaven and mankind saw the mighty chase down Yato, his father, and Yukine. Yukine has a tough time choosing a master, and somewhere deep in history, there is a connection between the father and Izanami, the ruler of Yomi.

helia @denjictrl im wanna cry knowing noragami is ending soon, im happy i got to read such an amazing story paired w stunning art over the yrs but im gonna miss this little family so much 🥹 im wanna cry knowing noragami is ending soon, im happy i got to read such an amazing story paired w stunning art over the yrs but im gonna miss this little family so much 🥹 https://t.co/XB9TjZ3tle

It will be interesting to see how the manga concludes in the 27th volume. The Japanese version of Volume 26 has already come out, but the English version won't be out until September.

There is also a spinoff manga that is published under the name Noragami: Stray Stories. The manga was also the basis for two plays that were put on by theater groups in 2016 and 2017. With the news of the final volume, fans were not that happy, and some even wanted a new season of the anime.

The first and second seasons of the anime are available to watch for free until March 16 on the Fullanime TV channel on YouTube to commemorate the release of its 26th volume. Both anime seasons were produced by Bones and Kotaro Tamura. It should be noted that the anime is region-locked. In the meantime, you can watch the show or search back through the catalog of volumes.

