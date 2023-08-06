Black Clover chapter 367: Asta shares his Anti-Magic with the rest of the Black Bulls

Black Clover chapter 367 was released on August 6, 2023, after a two-week break. Following chapter 366, which saw Asta take on and defeat Damnatio Kira in a single move, the chapter showcased the healing efforts of the Witch Queen and a new ability of Asta's: sharing and enfusing his Anti-Magic with the Black Bulls.

It was a long shot since Damnatio Kira had everyone else but Asta at death's door. The chapter dealt with that, plus the fact that stabilizing so many people means the need for a new Witch Queen. With the anti-magic enfused in the Black Bulls now, the heroes seem to be well on their way to ending the worldwide threat of Lucius Zogratis and his Paladins.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain Black Clover manga spoilers.

Black Clover chapter 367 sees the Black Bulls enfused with Asta's anti-magic and ready for the fight

Black Clover chapter 367 summarized

Black Clover chapter 367 summarized (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the near effortless defeat of Damnatio Kira at Asta's hands in the prior chapter, Black Clover chapter 367 started with Damnatio getting knocked out by Asta's slashes. They obviously weren't enough to kill him, only to shock him out of the possession that Lucius Zogratis had him under. Asta even swears to save him when all is said and done.

The other matter was the Witch Queen. It took all of her energy to keep everyone stable alongside Secre Swallowtail's, so she was trying to name her successor. At first, she named Vanessa Enoteca, but then Dorothy Unsworth interrupts and says she'll take that mantle since Vanessa never wanted it.

The real clincher was a flashback to Asta's training and how he can give anti-magic properties to objects like swords. Asta effectively extended his own anti-magic to the Black Bulls by combining their energies. It's technically feasible thanks to chapter 45, when Asta resonated with Gauche and caused his sword to have anti-magic properties.

Damnatio Kira's defeat

Kira's legacy and defeat (Image via Sportskeeda)

After well over two chapters of smacking people aside and fully being possessed by a devil, Black Clover chapter 367 shows Damnatio Kira being defeated in two slashes by Asta. It represents a remarkable upgrade to Asta's abilities. He showed that his Anti-Magic could do the impossible before, and this is just one more tally to add.

Black Clover chapter 367 had smaller flashback panels showing Damanatio's craven nature. He had an extremely warped sense of justice that cared more about politics than the truth, even going so far as to threaten children and Asta's orphanage with arrest and death.

Then he got frozen alive for a full year and was effectively brainwashed. For all his bluster, he was still concerned with the Clover Kingdom's safety. Asta doesn't even hold anything against him afterward; he just tells him to go to sleep, and he'll be saved too once things are through.

The new Witch Queen

The issue with the Witch Queen (Image via Yūki Tabata/Shueisha)

As a result of having to use her powers to heal everyone's injuries and keep them from dying alongside Secre's, the current Witch Queen had to expend most of her power to do so. Black Clover chapter 367 showed the queen beseeching her daughter Vanessa to become the next Witch Queen when her life ends.

Vanessa Enoteca has had a rocky relationship with her mother ever since she was introduced. She was considered a favorite at first, but she was then imprisoned and bound by her mother to serve her and alter her fate. Thanks to Yami Sukehiro accidentally breaking her loose in chapter 82, Vanessa joined the Black Bulls and only returned for aid for Asta's arms.

The mother-daughter relationship was on the mend after that, though becoming the Witch Queen wasn't in her cards. Dorothy Unsworth, on the other hand, had no such issues and gleefully asked to take the current Witch Queen's place. That ought to be interesting, given that Dorothy is known as a gadfly captain among the Coral Peacocks.

Asta's Anti-Magic enfusion

The new and improved Black Bulls (Image via Sportskeeda)

Asta granting the use of anti-magic to the Black Bulls was explained as a theory in flashbacks in Black Clover chapter 367, per Asta's training with Ryuya Ryudo from chapter 337 through chapter 340. Ryuda explains that if Asta can enfuse anti-magic into objects like swords, as he's done before in chapter 45, he should be able to do the same with people.

After all, everyone subconciously uses ki to manipulate magic in this world, as Asta himself found out when trying to ultilize Zetten better. Ryuda even suggests that his Zetten training made his Anti-Magic better. So, using his Demon Dweller sword, Asta is able to enfuse the healed Black Bulls with Anti-Magic.

This seems to have not only resulted in new looks for the Black Bulls but also given their own powers anti-magic properties as well. They dub themselves "The Ultimate Black Bulls," and the chapter ends with Asta declaring for them to get up so they can save the world together. Lucuis and his Paladins and angels, it seems, are in for a fight.

Above all else, Black Clover chapter 367 is more of a breather chapter before the inevitable push against the rest of Lucius forces. The fact that a single one of the Paladins, who utterly defeated the Black Bulls, was no match for Asta's newfound abilities spells good tidings for the group. The group buff of anti-magic helps likewise, since they'll be able to withstand more and negate the powerful magics.

Black Clover chapter 367 showcases the new and improved Black Bulls as they face the daunting challenge of Lucius and the rest of his Paladin and Guardian Angel army on their road to destroying the Clover Kingdom and the rest of humanity. Time will tell how the road to Black Clover's finale ultimately ends.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.