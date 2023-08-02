Can Asta's latest stunt protect everyone against Lucious? Anti magic in Black Clover chapter 367, Explored

The recent spoilers of the Black Clover chapter 367 have set the internet abuzz as fans witnessed a new side to Asta's anti-magic powers. Following his intense training in the Hano country, Asta not only honed his own powers but also found a way to channel his powers unto others.

The previous chapter of Black Clover manga saw Asta arriving at the Clover Kingdom from the Hino Country. Asta witnessed that the Paladin Damnatio had overwhelmed every single member of the Black Bulls. Overcome with rage, the protagonist, with a single hit of his Katana, defeated the Paladin Damnatio.

According to the spoilers of the Black Clover chapter 367, Asta thought of a new way to help his friends.

This article explains Asta's latest stunt and its significance in the context of the story.

Black Clover: Asta shares a fraction of his anti-magic powers with the Black Bull members and powers them up

The spoilers for the highly anticipated chapter 367 of Black Clover are finally out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. As per the spoilers, the chapter would be titled Black Bonds.

The chapter focuses on the aftermath of the battle against the Paladin Damnatio. Based on the spoilers, it is revealed that the Witch Queen successfully uses her magic to save everyone. This is made possible by the Healing magic of Secre, which has been keeping everyone alive in the meantime.

Asta sharing his anti-magic powers with everyone (Image via Twitter/Black Clover Manga)

However, the main highlight of the chapter was Asta channeling his Anti-Magic powers to every member of the Black Bulls to give them an essential boost. A flashback to the Hino country showed Ryudo, the shogun of the country, theorizing whether Asta's Anti-Magic properties could be shared with other things.

Asta realized that he was able to coat Yami's katana with his anti-magic. Since it was possible for Asta to imbue other objects with his Anti-magic powers, Ryuzo wondered whether the mysterious characteristics of Asta's powers could also be shared with other persons, instead of only objects.

Asta as seen in Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

Asta also recalled that he was able to absorb Noelle's magic in the Dunegon with his Demon Dweller sword. Considering the fact that he had become adept at controlling his Anti-Magic powers through his Zetten training, Asta had the capability to realize Ryudo's theory.

Spoilers for Black Clover 367 chapter saw Asta using his Demon Dweller sword to share his anti-magic powers with everyone, almost like Naruto, who shared his Nine-Tails chakra with everyone in the 4th Great Shinobi War.

Significance of Asta sharing his Anti-Magic powers

Asta gained sheer control over his anti-magic powers, as he distributed it with his Black Bull mates. Now, this might come off as a contradiction because the properties of Anti-Magic are known to cancel out magic.

However, Asta has gone through intense training to control his Anti-magic. Furthermore, it was mentioned in the Black Clover manga that Asta's Demon Slasher sword chooses what it cut.

So, it's quite possible for Asta to apply the same logic while distributing his Anti-Magic powers.

Asta's Demon Slasher sword (Image via Yuki Tabata)

This time, his powers won't interfere with the inherent magic properties of the Black Bull members. Instead, it would give them a huge power-up to combat Lucius and his Paladins.

Furthermore, since Asta has control over his Anti-Magic, he can decide whose powers to nullify. This is the reason why Yuki Tabata has named this chapter 'Black Bond'. The bond that shares with Black Bulls can never get affected by the anti-magic powers.

On the contrary, it'd give them an edge to tackle Paladins and take on Lucius.

Asta as seen in the Manga (Image via Yuki Tabata)

There's another theory to Asta lending his powers to his teammates. Asta was seen to be able to use other people's magic with his Demon Dweller sword, while it still had its anti-magic effects. Therefore, it's probable that Asta's anti-magic was infused with their own magic.

In any case, Asta's powers have uplifted the Black Bulls, and they now have the essential means to battle the Paladins. This newfound strength would allow them to surpass their own limits, once again.

