Black Clover chapter 367 unveils a new Witch Queen

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming Black Clover chapter 367 were leaked on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, bringing with them an enthralling early look at the issue’s events. While nothing is officially confirmed until the chapter’s release via Shueisha on Monday, August 7, 2023, fans are excited about what leaks claim to be in store for the installment.

Following Asta’s return prior to Black Clover chapter 367, fans were assuming that his landing a Zetten on Damnatio Kira would end their fight quickly and without any further delay. Per the latest spoilers, fans were right in this assumption, with the chapter’s opening moments allegedly seeing Damnatio admit defeat in the opening pages.

However, what followed after this opening scene in Black Clover chapter 367 was a series of events that essentially no fan had or could possibly have predicted ahead of time. Arguably one of the most unanticipated developments from the upcoming release of the series stems from a new Witch Queen having been decided by the chapter’s end.

Black Clover chapter 367 sees old Witch Queen’s reign come to an end following Asta’s arrival

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 367 allegedly begins with Damnatio falling to the ground after being defeated by Asta. Asta then tells Damnatio that he’ll definitely save him as well, while he starts running towards the other Black Bulls. The Witch Queen then explains that Secre Swallowtail saved them "barely just in time" with her Sealing Magic.

However, the Witch Queen has now used up almost all of her power to heal the Black Bulls. As a result, she begins to age, prompting her to ask Vanessa to become the new Witch Queen. Dorothy Unsworth then asks if she can be the new Witch Queen, which the current Witch Queen accepts. Dorothy then says that the forces over in the Clover Kingdom are still powerful and that they’ll do their best not to die.

The Witch Queen then asks Asta if he has a trick up his sleeve if his squadmates are revived. This leads into a flashback to Hino Country, where Ryudo Ryuya is discussing the properties of Anti-Magic with Asta. He asserts that if Asta can give something Anti-Magic powers, he should be able to give them to a person as well. In the present, Asta successfully shares his Anti-Magic powers with the Black Bulls, telling his friends it’s time to save the world as the issue ends.

The new Witch Queen, explained

While Vanessa is asked to be the new Witch Queen, as mentioned in the spoilers above, Dorothy Unsworth allegedly asks for the position instead. While her exact motivations for becoming the Witch Queen are unclear, she nonetheless seems enthusiastic about taking up the role and its various responsibilities.

From a narrative perspective, Black Clover chapter 367 most likely establishes Dorothy as the next Witch Queen due to Vanessa’s true home being with the Black Bulls. While one could argue that Dorothy’s true home might be with the Coral Peacocks squad she’s a Captain of, her asking to become the Witch Queen likely shuts out such trains of thought.

Furthermore, it’s been heavily established that most of Vanessa’s trauma from her younger years stems from being kept captive in the Witches Forest due to her powerful magic. While Dorothy’s entire backstory on why she left the Witches Forest has yet to be discussed, her asking to be the next Witch Queen suggests her experiences were much more pleasant.

If the narrative themes of the series up to Black Clover chapter 367 were different, a situation with Vanessa becoming the new Witch Queen would have made narrative sense. Such a decision would play into themes of restoration, healing from trauma, and overcoming one’s past, all of which are either totally absent from or downplayed in the series’ overarching story.

As a result, Dorothy Unsworth is the overall best fit to become the new Witch Queen based on the potential candidates that author and illustrator Yuki Tabata has outlined thus far. While receiving additional information on Dorothy’s backstory may sway such opinions, the current lack thereof in this area seemingly solidifies her as the best choice for the next Witch Queen.

