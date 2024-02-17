Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta could have stolen Mahoraga's signature move (but chapter 251 dashes all hopes)

In chapter 250 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta Okkotsu left everyone, including Sukuna, in a state of shock when he attacked the King of Curses with his own technique, Cleave.

This moment showcased just how powerful Yuta's Copy technique was, since it seemingly had no limit to what it could imitate. Additionally, his Domain, which is called Authentic Mutual Love, allows him to attack his opponent with an unlimited supply of copied Cursed Techniques.

After Yuta fully showcased his abilities in the past couple of chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans have been coming up with theories of their own, with one of them suggesting that Yuta being able to imitate Sukuna's attack meant that he could do the same with Mahoraga's infamous adaptation ability.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan theory suggests that Yuta might be able to copy Mahoraga's adaptability

In the current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers are locked in a deadly battle of survival against Ryomen Sukuna, as the fate of the world hangs in balance. Although things were looking pretty bad for the protagonists till now, the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu turned the tide of the entire battlefield.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, Yuta was seen unleashing his Domain for the first time in the story, which provided him with a seemingly overwhelming advantage against the King of Curses.

Inside his Domain, Yuta had access to an unlimited number of copied Cursed Techniques, which surprisingly included Sukuna's Cleave attack as well. As such, even Sukuna was shocked when he realized that Yuta had copied his slashing attack, which led him to wonder about the extent of his copying abilities.

Yuta and Rika as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

While this moment certainly came as a shock to the readers, it also led to the creation of a plethora of fan theories about the extent of Yuta's abilities.

That said, one such theory on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that since Yuta has been shown to copy Sukuna's Cleave, it could potentially lead to him copying the Divine General Mahoraga's adaptability as well.

The original poster of the theory stated that Sukuna, who initially used to be a human, is now a reincarnated cursed object in the current timeline of the story. Therefore, the fact that Yuta could copy his technique meant that he could also copy Mahoraga's adaptation.

The Divine General Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The original poster reasoned that since a shikigami is similar to a reincarnated cursed object, it would only make sense that Yuta would be able to copy Mahoraga as well. That said, the poster added that they were almost sure that this theory was highly unlikely to happen.

While the theory certainly seems like an interesting idea at first, which would make Yuta even harder to beat, it is riddled with a lot of flaws. Firstly, it has never been stated in the manga that a shikigami is similar to a reincarnated cursed object.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen series, shikigami has been portrayed as monstrous entities who are often summoned by Jujutsu sorcerers to aid them in their battles. On the other hand, cursed objects are generally the remnants of ancient sorcerers, who can be reincarnated if the objects are consumed by a suitable vessel.

As one can see, the difference between a cursed object and a shikigami is too vast. Furthermore, chapter 251 of the manga completely debunks the given theory, since Yuta was seen to have received majority of the damage from Sukuna's 'World Bissecting Slash', that had ended Satoru Gojo's life. While he is confirmed to be still alive by the end of the chapter, it's likely that he will be out of the fight for a while.

Final Thoughts

With the state that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in, anything seems likely to happen in the deadly battle between Sukuna and the Jujutsu sorcerers. However, Yuta copying Mahoraga's adaptability might not be one of those things, since the theory has no solid basis in the first place.