Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuji currently stronger than Toji Fushiguro? Explored

The current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga offers little hope to the protagonists, who are locked in a deadly battle for survival against Ryomen Sukuna. As the Jujutsu sorcerers fall one by one after fighting the King of Curses, the only character who has managed to survive and go on to impress Sukuna is none other than Yuji Itadori.

In the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji shocked readers as well as Sukuna himself, as he was revealed to have mastered an extremely overpowered ability that allowed him to go head-to-head against his bitter rival.

As such, fans on social media started debating on whether Yuji's latest power-up put him on par with Toji Fushiguro, a character who has displayed some superhuman feats throughout his brief appearances in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Yuji Itadori scale higher than Toji Fushiguro after his latest power-up?

In chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji Itadori faced off against Sukuna alongside Hiromi Higuruma. However, The King of Curses tried to dispose of Yuji by unleashing a barrage of slashes on the left side of his body. This attack was seen to have destroyed almost the entirety of Yuji's torso, which would have likely spelled his end.

Surprisingly, at the end of the chapter, Yuji returned to attack Sukuna. This particular moment sent the entire fandom into overdrive, as they started coming up with theories suggesting that their beloved character may have finally gotten a much-needed power-up.

Fortunately for fans, their theories were validated in chapter 248 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where Yuji was shown to have completely healed from Sukuna's previous attack. It was then revealed that he had mastered the ability to use the Reverse Cursed Technique, which would allow him to heal from life-threatening attacks in the middle of his fights.

This was a huge moment for Yuji's fans, who have been begging the mangaka, Gege Akutami to give Yuji some form of a power-up that would allow him to go toe-to-toe against the main antagonists of the series. Given that he had already showcased superhuman levels of endurance throughout the title, the ability to use the Reverse Cursed Technique put him on a much higher level.

It was evident that Yuji had improved in other ways as well. During his fight against Sukuna in the recent chapters of the manga, the latter complimented his growth and ability to use Cursed Energy to strengthen his body. Additionally, the fact that Yuji was able to keep up with The King of Curses and even managed to land a few blows on him made it clear that he had grown significantly stronger than he was before.

As such, comparisons to other powerful characters were imminent. One fan on social media believed that Yuji in his current state scaled much higher than the likes of Maki Zenin and Toji Fushiguro.

The comparison to Toji is certainly an interesting one since he has displayed abilities that scale far higher than a regular sorcerer. Making his initial appearance in the Hidden Inventory arc, Toji was revealed to be a former member of the infamous Zenin clan who took up assassination as his profession. He was also revealed to have Heavenly Restriction, which allowed him to reach his full potential due to the complete absence of Cursed Energy from his body.

In short, Toji was an immensely powerful individual who managed to almost kill Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory arc. This feat automatically put him above the majority of the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

During the Shibuya arc, Toji effortlessly entered the Domain of Dagon, a Special Grade Cursed Spirit, and defeated him without breaking a sweat. As such, fans learned that Toji could be seemingly unstoppable in combat if he ever wanted to.

Toji gravely injures Gojo during their first fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

On the other hand, Yuji has also showcased several impressive feats throughout the series. He survived certain death on several occasions and somehow always managed to strike back. In the month leading up to Sukuna's epic clash with Gojo, Yuji was said to have undergone rigorous training to prepare for the inevitable fight against The King of Curses.

Upon comparing Toji and Yuji, one can easily point out that the only thing the latter has on the Sorcerer Killer would be his durability. With the addition of the Reverse Cursed Technique to his arsenal, Yuji would be an extremely difficult opponent to put down.

Lastly, the only offensive maneuver that would put Yuji at an advantage would be the Black Flash.

However, Toji's years of experience as an assassin allow him to perceive the battlefield in a better manner. His ability to read his opponent and strategize accordingly gives him a significant advantage. Furthermore, his immense strength and speed should not be overlooked. He has been shown to be able to blitz his opponents in the blink of an eye and is portrayed as an expert at what he does best - killing.

The only disadvantage he has when compared to Yuji would be his inability to use Cursed Energy.

However, in a hypothetical fight, it would be hard to predict who wins simply based on their respective feats. Even if Yuji in his current state scales lower than Toji, it should be mentioned that he still has plenty of room for improvement.

If the current battle of survival against The King of Curses ends in a victory for the sorcerers, Yuji will certainly be able to surpass Toji if he continues to train himself.

As stated previously by Gojo, Yuji is one of the few people who has the potential to surpass him. Therefore, it can be concluded that while Yuji currently isn't stronger than Toji, he will eventually scale higher than him if he manages to survive the battle against Sukuna in the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Final thoughts

Oftentimes, it's hard to predict which character is stronger solely based on their feats, since at the end of the day, it's all up to the author of the story. While Yuji may lack Toji's ferociousness and immense speed, he more or less makes up for it with his endurance and indomitable spirit.

Thus, it's a given that he would someday become one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.