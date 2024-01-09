Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Sukuna overshadowed Gojo but not the way fans expected

With season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen recently coming to a climactic end, fans are looking forward to seeing the story continue in an upcoming third season, after an announcement from MAPPA Studios. Since a potential release date is yet to be announced, fans have been looking back at all the events that transpired in the eventful second season of the series.

The one character who stole the spotlight in the second season would undoubtedly be Ryomen Sukuna, whose destructive fights against Jogo and Mahoraga left the entire city in shambles. It is widely believed by the fanbase that Sukuna was the only character in this season who overshadowed Gojo, albeit not in the way expected by many.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fans name Sukuna as the show-stealer of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 featured the long-awaited Shibuya Incident Arc, which proved to be a decisive turning point for the series. After Satoru Gojo was sealed in the Prison Realm by his enemies, the city of Shibuya fell into a state of total chaos as the Cursed Spirits started killing masses left and right.

However, the one character who was the sole reason why the events that transpired on October 31 came to be known as the Shibuya Massacre, is none other than Ryomen Sukuna. His fierce battles against the Cursed Spirit, Jogo, and the Divine General, Mahoraga, led to the deaths of countless people who were caught in the crossfire of the destruction caused by their showdowns.

Although the memorable fight between Mahoraga and Sukuna suffered from incomplete animation, it is widely considered to be one of the best fights of Jujutsu Kaisen. The pure carnage brought about by the clash between the two destructive forces of nature flattened the entire city of Shibuya and caused casualties on an unprecedented scale.

Fans were fascinated as well as horrified to witness such an event, which was further heightened by the intense background music and the dynamic animation style.

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that both of Sukuna's battles took place in two consecutive episodes. While the animation quality of the fights may not have been as smooth as some of the other fights in the previous season, it didn't take away from the intensity and epicness of the battles.

Some even compared the inconsistent and dynamic animation quality to that of Mob Psycho 100, which is definitely a compliment in all regards.

Furthermore, some fans considered Sukuna's OST/theme music that played in both of his fights to be one of the best soundtracks of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

After taking into consideration the sheer impact that The King of Curses had on the latest season of the series, coupled with his captivating theme music and the brutal display of his power, Sukuna is undoubtedly the highlight of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Will Sukuna appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3?

Expand Tweet

After Sukuna's violent display of power during his fight with Mahoraga that flattened the entire city of Shibuya, Yuji Itadori eventually took back control of his body and was utterly devastated at what had transpired while he was unconscious. He went on to blame himself for the death and destruction caused in the city, all while Sukuna simply rejoiced at his despair.

Following this, Sukuna does not appear for a long time in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga until chapter 199, where he declares that he is the one known as "the Fallen." Considering that the season 2 finale of the anime adapted the manga till chapter 137, fans can expect Sukuna to appear somewhere in the second half of the upcoming third season.