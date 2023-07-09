Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228: Gojo in mortal danger as Sukuna finally uses his trump card

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 32 on Monday, July 10, at 12 am JST. The chapter brought Gojo and Sukuna’s ongoing battle to another cliffhanger with yet another death flag. Sukuna finally used Megumi’s Ten Shadows to overpower Gojo.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna once again broke Gojo’s Barrier despite it being stronger from the outside. After Sukuna outsmarted both Infinity and Unlimited Void, Gojo activated his Domain for a third time, ensconcing Malevolent Shrine within it and contracting it into a small ball, encasing the other domain within it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 shows Sukuna finally bringing out Mahoraga as Gojo suffers a fatal blow

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 6.

The chapter began with Kusakabe explaining the downsides of shrinking one’s Domain. While this technique extended the output, it destabilized the structure due to the mass-volume inconsistency of a Barrier formation. However, Gojo’s tiny Domain held for at least three minutes before it was destroyed by Sukuna. It was revealed that while Sukuna destroyed Unlimited Void, Gojo damaged him too badly for him to continue activating Malevolent Shrine.

After the onlookers remarked that since they both lost their Domains, neither could use their Cursed Techniques at the moment. However, Angel reminded them that Sukuna was brilliant enough to copy any technique if he saw it just once, meaning that he could now use Reversed Cursed technique to heal himself like Gojo.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Gojo wondered why Sukuna continued to pick riskier options instead of using the Ten Shadows Technique. Given that the King of Curses had access to Megumi’s memories, he should be aware of Gojo’s knowledge of Mahoraga as well. At that moment, Mahoraga’s wheel was seen spinning as Gojo’s eyes started to droop and blood came out of his nose.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 analysis

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 highlights Sukuna’s brilliance more clearly than any other chapter before. He could learn a complicated technique like splitting his soul by experiencing it once. He is also shown to be a master strategist as he keeps Ten Shadows for a crucial moment. Sukuna’s command over Mahoraga has not been explained as of yet and can become a vital point of concern in the story later on.

In addition, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 highlights Gojo’s arrogance. Before this moment, he seemed to have forgotten about the only technique that he vowed can kill him. Moreover, the question arises as to how much Gojo knows about what Mahoraga is capable of. One thing can be said for certain is that if Sukuna was able to defeat Mahoraga when Megumi wielded the Shikigami, then Gojo should be able to beat him as well.

The chapter also clarifies a vital issue regarding Hakari and Higuruma’s Cursed Techniques. Unlike others, their Cursed Techniques are ingrained in their Domains and vice versa, and that makes them exempt from most rules that apply to other Domains. Atsuya Kusakabe is once again championed by mangaka Gege Akutami as the better educator, and the chapter does not fail to mention Gojo’s incompetence as a teacher.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 review

Gojo and Sukuna destroy each other's domain (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 is mostly an analytical chapter aimed to progress the fight to the point of a possible resolution, it does provide certain insights into how mangaka Akutami is manipulating the readers. As has been pointed out before, the readers see nothing of Sukuna’s point of view in all this, and Akutami seems disinclined to bring back Megumi anytime soon.

Essentially, the battle is presented via Gojo’s thought process, and the narration uses the interludes by the onlookers to establish a pseudo-objectivity that is still biased towards Gojo. This is primarily because the people who are analyzing the fight, such as Mei Mei or Kusakabe, know nothing of Sukuna’s true powers. Moreover, the people who do know, including Choso, Angel, or Kashimo, don’t have the acumen for proper analysis.

Thus, Akutami brilliantly manages to slip Sukuna’s true plans through the cracks between the two. He has not yet explained the difference between Mahoraga and Mahoraga’s Wheel, and everything the fans know is conjectures made based on previous instances, most notable of which is Sukuna’s battle against Yorozu.

Final thoughts

Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 ends on a cliffhanger with Gojo being in mortal danger yet again. Given the reaction from the previous instance, the mangaka will face a terrible backlash if it turns out to be another false alarm. Since Gojo is unlikely to die or be taken out of the game so early, it stands to reason that this will be another minor wound that will serve to explain Sukuna’s command over Mahoraga.

Should the mangaka continue to use Gojo’s possible demise with such frequency, readers may lose a certain amount of faith in the trope. On the other hand, with Akutami’s track record so far and his frequent reminders to his readers about how he plans to kill one of the first-year trio and Gojo, he is liable to the unthinkable and take either the strongest sorcerer or the King of Curses out of the game.

