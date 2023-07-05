Jujutsu Kaisen fandom accuses Sukuna of being a fraud after Chapter 228 spoilers are leaked

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 leaks have created a huge uproar in the fandom. Several fans have taken to Twitter to call Sukuna a fraud over the events of chapter 228. The battle of the two greatest sorcerers, Gojo Satouru and Sukuna Ryomen, has taken a drastic turn, as the latter is now resorting to using powers that are not originally his own.

As a result, many ardent fans of Gege Akutami's series are now calling him a cheater. However, a few fans on Twitter believe there's a concrete reason for Sukuna's actions

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans on Twitter lash out at Sukuna for using Megumi Fushiguro's Ten Shadows & Mahoraga

Fans of Gege Akutami's manga have been vocal about Sukuna using "stolen techniques" against Gojo Satoru in chapter 228. Terms such as "loser," "cheat," and "fraud," have been used to describe Sukuna, following the leaks of the upcoming chapter.

KaiyoBreeze ☀️ @KaiyoBreeze



Couldn’t just beat him with Shrine?



He needed to use a Top 3 OP technique that isn’t his power to win??



But Sukuna fans got mad when I said he need Mahoroga



This Maho merchant man #JJK228 So Sukuna’s gonna need 10 Shadows AND Mahoroga to beat Gojo??Couldn’t just beat him with Shrine?He needed to use a Top 3 OP technique that isn’t his power to win??But Sukuna fans got mad when I said he need MahorogaThis Maho merchant man #JJKSpoilers So Sukuna’s gonna need 10 Shadows AND Mahoroga to beat Gojo??Couldn’t just beat him with Shrine? He needed to use a Top 3 OP technique that isn’t his power to win??But Sukuna fans got mad when I said he need Mahoroga 😭 This Maho merchant man #JJKSpoilers #JJK228 https://t.co/8peQUaiG0j

soli ✩ @misamanelvr 🥱 sukuna always has to copy someone else, literally get your own body and your own ideas #fraud sukuna always has to copy someone else, literally get your own body and your own ideas #fraud 👎🥱

Codenameglassy @codenameglassy @KaiyoBreeze Sukuna is Fraud.. Sukuna resorted to being a curse to escape his physicals limits as Human... Its a curse Vs Human. Gojo already won as he is won't let his humanity die for a shortcut to strength. Sukuna resorted to use Stolen Techniques, Bruh was struggling to heal after the... @KaiyoBreeze Sukuna is Fraud.. Sukuna resorted to being a curse to escape his physicals limits as Human... Its a curse Vs Human. Gojo already won as he is won't let his humanity die for a shortcut to strength. Sukuna resorted to use Stolen Techniques, Bruh was struggling to heal after the...

mary @gentlemantoji good morning just saw the leaks, gojo still better. sukuna needed mahoraga L loser (FREE MEGUMI) even if gojo dies bc of this he is still him good morning just saw the leaks, gojo still better. sukuna needed mahoraga L loser (FREE MEGUMI) even if gojo dies bc of this he is still him 💯💯 https://t.co/OvBKZRTzJs

The leaks from the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen have revealed a significant turn of events in the Gojo vs Sukuna fight. As the battle of domains eventually comes to an end with both Gojo and Sukuna destroying each other's domains in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228, Sukuna resorts to using Megumi Fushiguro's powers to gain the upper hand in the battle.

This is why fans have been calling Sukuna a fraud, as he has to rely on Ten Shadows to beat Gojo Satoru. Moreover, it was also revealed that Sukuna will be using Mahoraga against Gojo Satoru. The last page of chapter 228 shows the wheel of Mahoraga and Gojo, with blood coming out of his nose.

Kiryu chan @KiryuChan74519 @king_jin_woo I mean. The guy actually beat sukuna in raw strength and his cursed technique. Cleave and dismantle are his innate technique and if he were to use another technique he has to decrease the output of one to have output in the other. The only reason this helped vs mahoraga was wheel @king_jin_woo I mean. The guy actually beat sukuna in raw strength and his cursed technique. Cleave and dismantle are his innate technique and if he were to use another technique he has to decrease the output of one to have output in the other. The only reason this helped vs mahoraga was wheel

So far, Sukuna has used only Dismantle, Cleave, and his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine against Gojo Satoru. Apart from this, he didn't seem to use any of Megumi Fushiguro's powers. However, the fact that he has full control over Megumi's body means that he can effectively control and use the Ten Shadows techniques better than Megumi himself.

In fact, in the earlier chapters, Sukuna, with Megumi being his new host, used a powerful version of Nue, which is Megumi Fushiguro's attack. Hailed as the strongest sorcerer of the Heian era, Sukuna has the potential to master the Ten Shadows technique and use it to its full potential.

Percy @Stere0at When used by sukuna, nue is MUCH larger, possesses a serpentine tail, and can release its electrify in the form of scattered bolts across a wide area. This larger nue is also capable of transporting many more people than the standard version. When used by sukuna, nue is MUCH larger, possesses a serpentine tail, and can release its electrify in the form of scattered bolts across a wide area. This larger nue is also capable of transporting many more people than the standard version. https://t.co/iuAn9ca4QK

However, a majority of Jujutsu Kaisen fans have lashed out at Sukuna's treacherous method used against Gojo. Had Sukuna used his own abilities to gain an advantage over Gojo, fans would not have reacted the way they did.

On the other hand, a few fans have also supported Sukuna's actions. From the moment Sukuna laid his eyes on Megumi Fushiguro, he knew that he was special and could potentially become an important pawn in his plan. That's how he waited for an opportunity to make Megumi Fushiguro his new host, and as a result, gained the powers of Ten Shadows.

Sukuna also tamed Mahoraga and knew how it could potentially become a trump card to use against Gojo Satoru. Therefore, some fans feel that Sukuna has earned his right to use Mahoraga in the battle and that he is not a fraud by any means.

ili @ili_jjk

He took Megumis body and mastered the 10S perfect after one use. So he is a Master of Jujutsu. And do u think, Gojo had NO Informations about Sukuna?I mean Sukuna is the Strongest since over 1000 years.Sure Gojo also got Infos from tengen @KaiyoBreeze This is lame...why shouldn't he use it ?He took Megumis body and mastered the 10S perfect after one use. So he is a Master of Jujutsu. And do u think, Gojo had NO Informations about Sukuna?I mean Sukuna is the Strongest since over 1000 years.Sure Gojo also got Infos from tengen @KaiyoBreeze This is lame...why shouldn't he use it ? He took Megumis body and mastered the 10S perfect after one use. So he is a Master of Jujutsu. And do u think, Gojo had NO Informations about Sukuna?I mean Sukuna is the Strongest since over 1000 years.Sure Gojo also got Infos from tengen https://t.co/iPR1p2NkdT

I Went Crazy Over 🐬 @miawmauwyuji @SkillsDont @King_Jin_Woo3 We didn't even know Sukuna's other CT and the power it holds. Plus, even if he is not having an OP CT does that means he is a fraud? When he has the best adaptability, deep understanding of CT, fast learner, and so on? I think many people are discrediting Sukuna so much @SkillsDont @King_Jin_Woo3 We didn't even know Sukuna's other CT and the power it holds. Plus, even if he is not having an OP CT does that means he is a fraud? When he has the best adaptability, deep understanding of CT, fast learner, and so on? I think many people are discrediting Sukuna so much

Bobby @Calamityb8 @kidomaki_real Keep coping. GOJO ALREADY lost before Sukuna even used Mahoraga. Gojo lost in domain clash twice, took more significant damage , almost ran out cursed energy and had to use everything in his power to compete with Sukuna. That doesn’t sound like a fraud to me. Gojo lost @kidomaki_real Keep coping. GOJO ALREADY lost before Sukuna even used Mahoraga. Gojo lost in domain clash twice, took more significant damage , almost ran out cursed energy and had to use everything in his power to compete with Sukuna. That doesn’t sound like a fraud to me. Gojo lost

Sukuna using a powered-up Mahoraga against Gojo Satoru can be lethal for the latter. Even though it is seen as a cheat code, it was part of Sukuna's plan as well.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga updates. Readers can find a more detailed description of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers here: Chapter 228 spoilers.

