Jujutsu Kaisen fandom accuses Sukuna of being a fraud after Chapter 228 spoilers are leaked

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 leaks have created a huge uproar in the fandom. Several fans have taken to Twitter to call Sukuna a fraud over the events of chapter 228. The battle of the two greatest sorcerers, Gojo Satouru and Sukuna Ryomen, has taken a drastic turn, as the latter is now resorting to using powers that are not originally his own.
As a result, many ardent fans of Gege Akutami's series are now calling him a cheater. However, a few fans on Twitter believe there's a concrete reason for Sukuna's actions
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228.
Jujutsu Kaisen fans on Twitter lash out at Sukuna for using Megumi Fushiguro's Ten Shadows & Mahoraga
Fans of Gege Akutami's manga have been vocal about Sukuna using "stolen techniques" against Gojo Satoru in chapter 228. Terms such as "loser," "cheat," and "fraud," have been used to describe Sukuna, following the leaks of the upcoming chapter.
The leaks from the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen have revealed a significant turn of events in the Gojo vs Sukuna fight. As the battle of domains eventually comes to an end with both Gojo and Sukuna destroying each other's domains in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228, Sukuna resorts to using Megumi Fushiguro's powers to gain the upper hand in the battle.
This is why fans have been calling Sukuna a fraud, as he has to rely on Ten Shadows to beat Gojo Satoru. Moreover, it was also revealed that Sukuna will be using Mahoraga against Gojo Satoru. The last page of chapter 228 shows the wheel of Mahoraga and Gojo, with blood coming out of his nose.
So far, Sukuna has used only Dismantle, Cleave, and his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine against Gojo Satoru. Apart from this, he didn't seem to use any of Megumi Fushiguro's powers. However, the fact that he has full control over Megumi's body means that he can effectively control and use the Ten Shadows techniques better than Megumi himself.
In fact, in the earlier chapters, Sukuna, with Megumi being his new host, used a powerful version of Nue, which is Megumi Fushiguro's attack. Hailed as the strongest sorcerer of the Heian era, Sukuna has the potential to master the Ten Shadows technique and use it to its full potential.
However, a majority of Jujutsu Kaisen fans have lashed out at Sukuna's treacherous method used against Gojo. Had Sukuna used his own abilities to gain an advantage over Gojo, fans would not have reacted the way they did.
On the other hand, a few fans have also supported Sukuna's actions. From the moment Sukuna laid his eyes on Megumi Fushiguro, he knew that he was special and could potentially become an important pawn in his plan. That's how he waited for an opportunity to make Megumi Fushiguro his new host, and as a result, gained the powers of Ten Shadows.
Sukuna also tamed Mahoraga and knew how it could potentially become a trump card to use against Gojo Satoru. Therefore, some fans feel that Sukuna has earned his right to use Mahoraga in the battle and that he is not a fraud by any means.
Sukuna using a powered-up Mahoraga against Gojo Satoru can be lethal for the latter. Even though it is seen as a cheat code, it was part of Sukuna's plan as well.
