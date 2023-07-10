Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229: Exact Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #33. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 will pick up from where the previous chapter left off and show the result of Sukuna using Mahoraga to overpower Gojo. The chapter is expected to show the details of Sukuna’s control over Megumi’s technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 exact release date and time

As per the declaration by both Viz and MangaPlus to their readers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 will be available for readers at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, July 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 16

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 16

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, July 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 17

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 228: Gojo and Sukuna trade blows in a battle so complicated it staggers the mind! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/43a0yXz Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 228: Gojo and Sukuna trade blows in a battle so complicated it staggers the mind! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/43a0yXz https://t.co/5ETK9tBdeL

Readers will find the digital version of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The websites only offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free, requiring a membership to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available for a one-time read on the aforementioned apps for free.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228

Gojo breaks Sukuna's Domain (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 6”, Kusakabe explained why condensing one’s Domain into such a small dimension is considered unstable. However, the risk paid off when Gojo and Sukuna simultaneously destroyed each other Domains moments later.

Given that they both had their Domains destroyed, neither could use their Cursed Techniques. Although Kashimo and Angel revealed that Sukuna tended to learn a Technique after seeing it once and could thus heal his Cursed Technique using Reversed Cursed Technique like Gojo, the battle returned to a fistfight.

As Gojo continued to overpower Sukuna, he wondered why the latter refused to use Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. At that moment, Mahoraga’s wheel was seen as Gojo’s eyes drooping and his nose started bleeding.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 (speculation)

This is the second time Akutami has shown Gojo to be in mortal peril in the same fight against the same opponent. Therefore, he is unlikely to let the man walk away without any consequences. However, one must remember that this fight is against Mahoraga, who is known to be able to adapt to anything.

On the other hand, Sukuna had defeated Mahoraga once, albeit when the Shikigami was being controlled by Megumi. In theory, Gojo should be able to defeat the Shikigami as well, even if it is now controlled by Sukuna.

But from the previous battle between Sukuna and Yorozu, it is clear that Sukuna can use only Mahoraga’s wheel to adapt to the situations himself. Therefore, Gojo is in uncertain territory and might as well be out of commission in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Read the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 review here.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes