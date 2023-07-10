My Hero Academia Viz translation ruins Ochako and Toga's most important scene

With the official release of chapter 393 on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 12 am JST, fans saw the My Hero Academia Viz translation be concurrently released. While readers are always grateful to see Viz Media and Shueisha continuously offering simulpub translations for the series, the mistakes Viz has often made in the past have led to some slight resentment.

Although the My Hero Academia Viz translation is the latest English version of a Shueisha manga to receive a linguistic mistake, it’s far from the only series to have this happen. Jujutsu Kaisen is yet another manga series in which Viz Media often makes questionable choices and mistakes, earning the ire of fans.

The latest My Hero Academia Viz translation is still upsetting to fans, and it could possibly even be one of the most egregious in recent memory for what it changes. While such a mistake will get corrected in the compilation volume version of chapter 393, it’s still upsetting to see Viz make such a mistake.

My Hero Academia Viz translation makes yet another key mistake for the series and its characters

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Rukasu @RukasuMHA Caleb somehow messed up the most important part of the chapter and had ochako still calling her "Himiko Toga" Caleb somehow messed up the most important part of the chapter and had ochako still calling her "Himiko Toga" 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/MH1vHE38di I'll go as far as to say that this is as bad as if he kept making bakugou call midoriya "deku" instead of izuku after the apology twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… I'll go as far as to say that this is as bad as if he kept making bakugou call midoriya "deku" instead of izuku after the apology twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

In chapter 393 of the My Hero Academia Viz translation, fans see a major mistake in the way Ochaco Uraraka addresses Himiko Toga at the chapter’s end. While Uraraka calling Toga by her full name of “Himiko Toga” may seem to be completely fine on the surface, it actually breaks the continuity of how their relationship has developed.

To briefly summarize, the way in which Ochaco and Toga address each other throughout the series is meant to reflect the development of their relationship. For example, Ochaco originally called Toga by her full name, but it has since shortened it to “Toga” as the two became closer. Meanwhile, Toga initially called Ochaco “Ochaco-chan,” but she now instead calls her "Uraraka" as she tries to pull away from their deepening relationship.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA It's interesting to see how the way Ochako and Toga (+tsuyu) call each other has changed over the series. While Ochako and Tsuyu are trying to get closer, Toga is now pulling away



Ochako: Himiko Toga -> Toga

Tsuyu: Himiko Toga -> Himiko-chan

Toga: Ochako-chan -> Uraraka It's interesting to see how the way Ochako and Toga (+tsuyu) call each other has changed over the series. While Ochako and Tsuyu are trying to get closer, Toga is now pulling awayOchako: Himiko Toga -> TogaTsuyu: Himiko Toga -> Himiko-chanToga: Ochako-chan -> Uraraka https://t.co/asV06gYGJT

By having Uraraka call Toga by her full name of “Himiko Toga” in the latest My Hero Academia Viz translation, it breaks the continuity of Ochaco having constantly grown closer to Toga. It even implies that Uraraka is starting to pull back from this deepening of their relationship, when, in reality, this is what Toga is doing while Uraraka is constantly trying to get closer.

With this knowledge, the chapter with the latest Viz translation shows a mistake. Unfortunately, this is far from the first error Viz has made for Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series specifically and the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup in general.

X @WomelessX #MHA390 sees #Viz inaccurately call Shoto's ultimate move "Great Glacial Aegis" after spelling it right just pages earlier #MHA390 sees #Viz inaccurately call Shoto's ultimate move "Great Glacial Aegis" after spelling it right just pages earlier https://t.co/11oMdw55FP

For example, chapter 390 saw another My Hero Academia Viz translation mistake, this one being a truly disappointing one for how silly it is. Within the issue, Viz translates Shoto Todoroki’s “Great Glacial Aegir” move as “Great Glacial Aegis” just pages after spelling it correctly.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 also saw a major mistake in Viz Media’s translation of the issue, which saw Ieiri Shoko claim that she “was in love with one of” her classmates - Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo. This is in stark contrast to the original Japanese and English fan translations, in which Shoko says that she could never fall in love with one of the two.

bea @ my untimely demise @cassibee_ // jjk 220 spoilers



first off, the difference between the viz translation and the fan translation is really stark. in the viz version, it seems like what shoko is saying that she /was/ in love with one of them, but nothing was ever going to come of it // jjk 220 spoilersfirst off, the difference between the viz translation and the fan translation is really stark. in the viz version, it seems like what shoko is saying that she /was/ in love with one of them, but nothing was ever going to come of it https://t.co/pwiKfBDcI5

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

