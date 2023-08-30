Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 preview hints at a love interest for Yuji Itadori

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6. The episode, titled It's Like That, is set to come out on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS, following which, it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Geto trying to deal with his growing resentment toward non-sorcerers. However, following his talk with Yuki Tsukumo, Yu Haibara's death, and witnessing a group of villagers mistreat Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba, Geto finally makes a decision. He decided to eliminate all non-sorcerers. Elsewhere, Satoru Gojo decided to take Megumi Fushiguro under his wing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 preview hints at the appearance of Itadori's former acquaintance

Yuji's acquaintance as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, titled It's Like That, will see Itadori Yuji, Kugisaki Nobara, and Megumi Fushiguro return one day after completing a mission.

As per the preview, Yuji is set to go watch a movie, while Nobara leaves Ijichi and Megumi to go shopping. As Megumi does not join either of them. Ijichi drives him back to his home in the car.

Kugisaki Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Upon parting with the others and finishing her shopping, Kugisaki Nobara is set to be approached by a former acquaintance of Yuji. As evident from the preview synopsis, the girl is going to ask Nobara about Itadori as she is his acquaintance and is romantically interested in him.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via MAPPA)

This is set to shock Nobara as she will immediately ask Megumi Fushiguro to join them. Following that, fans can expect a meeting between the girl and Itadori. Therefore, fans could likely learn why the girl likes Yuji. With that, fans may get to see a flashback of Itadori in his life before Jujutsu Tech.

Aoi Todo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, the preview imagery also featured Aoi Todo. Given that he was last seen alongside Mei Mei at the end of the previous season, recommending Yuji for Grade 1, fans can expect him and Mei Mei to discuss the same in the upcoming episode. However, given that he is seemingly playing table tennis, fans could likely see him play against the grade 1 sorcerer.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.