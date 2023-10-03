Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 set to see Yuji, Megumi, and Takumo work together, fans have been highly anticipating the upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Mechamaru inform Yuji Itadori about Satoru Gojo being sealed. Hence, Yuji informed the other sorcerers about Gojo's status. Elsewhere, the Prison Realm dropped, forcing Geto and the curses to wait until the cursed object processed Gojo. Nevertheless, Mahito and Choso went on their own mission to kill Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 is set to reveal Takumo Ino's abilities

Release date and time, where to watch

Takumo Ino as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11, titled Summon, is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

As observed from the previous episodes in this season, the English-subtitled version of the anime will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, October 5

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, October 5

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, October 5

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 5

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 5

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 5

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, October 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, October 6

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe. In India and several Southeast Asian countries, the anime will premiere on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10

Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10, titled Pandemonium, saw Mechamaru inform Yuji Itadori about Gojo's status. With Gojo having gotten sealed, Mechamaru asked Yuji to inform other sorcerers about the event. With that, Mechamaru was hoping for all the sorcerers together to go and rescue Gojo.

Elsewhere, Gojo got sealed within the Prison Realm. While he should have been immobile, he managed to drop out of Geto's hands and stay put. While Geto and the curses waited for the Prison Realm to process Gojo, Mahito and Choso decided to go after Yuji Itadori. As for Jogo, he wanted to resurrect Ryomen Sukuna.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11?

Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11, titled Summon, will most likely see Takumo Ino work with Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. The last episode saw Nanami Kento entrust Yuji and Megumi to Takumo. Hence, fans will most likely see Takumo go on a mission with the two young sorcerers. Given the circumstances, they may try breaking open one of the curtains. This may see them fight one or more curses in the upcoming episode.

