Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Megumi find out Toji is his dad? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is underway, and things look grim for the Jujutsu sorcerers. Now that Gojo Satoru is sealed and Sukuna is wreaking havoc, it’s up to Megumi Fushiguroa and the remaining sorcerers to conduct damage control.

Megumi Fushiguro had his hands full in the latest episode of the series. He was thoroughly overwhelmed by his father, Toji Fushiguro. The latter is a gifted fighter who managed to briefly corner Gojo Satoru, one of the strongest characters in the series. However, he killed himself after asking Megumi a question.

Toji was happy to know that his son didn’t take the Zenin clan name and proceeded to kill himself shortly. Megumi was quite confused, leading to a question that many anime-only fans had. Does Megumi know that Toji is his dad? The answer is no. Megumi does not know he is related to the man he fought in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Understanding why Megumi didn’t recognize Toji in the anime and manga series

Those who have read the manga or watched the anime up until the latest episode will know that Megumi Fushiguro and Toji Fushiguro have a complicated relationship. Toji is his father, but Megumi was born with much Cursed energy and inherited an incredible technique from the Zenin clan - Ten Shadows. The reason why Megumi doesn’t know his father is because he was never around.

Toji loved his wife a lot, and he couldn’t handle the fact his wife died shortly after giving birth to Megumi. He knew he couldn’t do much as a father for Megumi and stepped out of his life. Megumi resented his father, which could be seen in the flashback showing an interaction between a young Megumi and Gojo Satoru.

His resentment stemmed from the fact that he was abandoned as a child. Despite such circumstances, Megumi became an exceptional sorcerer and a responsible being. His efforts have played an important role in saving people from Cursed spirits.

More about Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro is one of the most essential characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, especially considering recent events. He inherited the Ten Shadows technique from the Zenin clan. It allows him to summon a total of 10 shikigami. The ten shikigami are Gama (Toad), Rabbit Escape, Nue (Large bird), Orochi (Serpent), Max Elephant, Divine Dogs (Wolf pair), Round Deer, Piercing Ox, and Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga.

He has incredibly high amounts of Cursed energy, can summon shinigami, and manipulate shadows. This aspect of his abilities makes him one of the most sought-after sorcerers in the series. Megumi Fushiguro also can utilize an imperfect Domain Expansion. His Domain Expansion allows him to flood a targeted area with shadows. These shadows will enable him to summon spirits and make clones of himself.

His Domain Expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen series has two main weaknesses. It doesn’t have a sure-hit function that most Domain Expansions do. Furthermore, he cannot create a barrier to trap the targets inside. He must compromise by utilizing an indoor space and overlapping that with his Domain. As the anime progresses, we will see just how integral Megumi is to the overall plot of the series.

