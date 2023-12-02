"Who is left?": Jujutsu Kaisen fans on verge of quitting the show after Nobara's tragedy

Unlike many anime series that rely on plot armor to protect their characters, Jujutsu Kaisen takes a distinct approach, choosing to brutally eliminate even their most beloved characters solely for plot development. Nevertheless, this Attack on Titan brand of storytelling seems to have taken a mental toll on fans.

Within a month, Jujutsu Kaisen fans had the unfortunate experience of witnessing Gojo being sealed, Nanami meeting his demise at Mahito's hands, and the special grade cursed spirit also killing Nobara in the latest episode.

This barrage of character deaths seems to have genuinely traumatized some fans, with many expressing on Twitter that they are seriously considering taking a break from the series to heal from this constant heartbreak.

Nobara's death leaves Jujutsu Kaisen fans devastated, prompting many to contemplate dropping the series

Gege Akutami is no slouch when it comes to killing off fan-favorite characters, as evident in the swift demise of integral characters like Riko Amanai, Toji Fushiguro, and Nanami Kento in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The most recent addition to this unfortunate list is Nobara Kugisaki, who met her tragic end while fighting against the special grade cursed spirit Mahito. Catching Nobara off guard, Mahito successfully landed a direct hit on her using his Idle Transfiguration to make a side of her face explode.

The recent demise, along with Nanami's tragic fate and Gojo's imprisonment in the Prison Realm by Kenjaku, has left fans on Twitter with a profound sense of sorrow and loss. This has led some fans to ponder, "Who is left?" as many of the characters Jujutsu Kaisen began with are either no longer alive or incapacitated.

Furthermore, the emotional toll of witnessing beloved characters getting killed off every week has led some fans to consider dropping the show entirely. The trauma of watching characters they have grown to know and love meet an abrupt and painful end is enough for many fans to feel this way.

Fans are mourning Nobara's demise on X, expressing their grief and paying tribute to her through fan art and edits. As an integral part of the series and part of the trio with Itadori and Megumi, Nobara has significantly impacted everyone.

Some fans draw parallels between her and Sakura, acknowledging that the two characters have quite a few similarities. However, her unwavering character sets Nobara apart and contributes to her popularity. Unlike Sakura, she doesn't rely on others to fight her battles and takes charge of her destiny.

Even after being struck by Mahito's Idle Transfiguration, instead of breaking down, she took a moment to reflect on her past, asking Yuji to tell everyone that she had a pretty good life.

Though she isn't as powerful as Yuji and Megumi, Nobara fought courageously until the end, embracing death like a true warrior. She smiled at Itadori in her final moments, just as Nanami did, and this send-off was enough to make anyone cry. Thus, it's understandable if some fans don't want to feel this kind of hurt again.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the essence lies in persevering amid despair and loss. The world relies on individuals to continue the fight, ensuring the flame in their hearts never extinguishes. Those who departed prematurely have entrusted the world's responsibility to the living, emphasizing their duty to carry on the fight.

The tweets above show how devastated Jujutsu Kaisen fans are at Nobara's death, as some of them are still hoping Gege will bring her back into the manga. On the other hand, many fans think Nobara's powers can solve many problems in the series, which is why she was killed.

Overall, it is safe to assume that fans will keep watching Jujutsu Kaisen in the future. However, some might take a short break from the series to heal from the trauma caused by rampant character deaths.

