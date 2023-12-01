"I've had a pretty good life": Nobara's last words to Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen had another major episode with Nobara and Yuji's fight with Mahito and the former's death, which has shocked the entire fandom, much like it originally did in the manga. On that front, the episode marinates on that moment, showing flashbacks from Nobara's childhood and the friends she made along the way, ending with an "I've had a pretty good life" line to Yuji.

While the original versions of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and the Viz English translations had it as "It wasn't so bad," there is a logic in Studio MAPPA changing the line to "I've had a pretty good life." It fits better thematically with Nobara's character and answers a question lingering in the fandom since she was initially killed in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining Nobara Kugisaki's "I've had a pretty good life" quote in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode

Expand Tweet

Episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen had a lot of heartbreak for many fans, especially considering how beloved Nobara Kugisaki is. As she and Yuji Itadori were fighting Mahito in Shibuya, the latter touched the former's eye, which led to her dying on the spot. However, before she died, Nobara gave Yuji a few final words after the audience got a flashback of her life: "I've had a pretty good life."

Original versions of the manga in Japanese and the English translations by Viz had the line "It wasn't so bad" in reference to her life. Some fans have picked up on this and have wondered why there is a sudden change on that line, especially considering that Nobara means so much to so many people out there.

A very good interpretation of this new line is that it clarifies things for people who still had doubts about whether Nobara was dead or not. The fandom had spent about two years discussing whether Nobara survived, which fueled a certain hope that she could still make it. However, this line explains that she is going to die, thus leading to a much more definitive conclusion.

Nobara's legacy in Jujutsu Kaisen

Nobara and Yuji's friendship over the years (Image via MAPPA).

Nobara's death, much like Nanami Kento's, was a tough pill to swallow for a lot of fans in the series. It is hard to accept due to her character's popularity and her role in the story. In fact, many fans have voiced frustration regarding Nobara's death and the role she could have played in the series, which is an interesting thing to analyze.

She was part of the main cast, along with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo, their sensei, but Nobara was taken out way faster than the other three. It was something that was perceived as author Gege Akutami not getting the most out of Nobara's potential and mostly being used to develop Yuji's character through more tragedy as he was fighting Mahito.

While her death is a powerful moment and adds stakes to the Jujutsu Kaisen series, it also feels like she was underutilized when the story was heading into its most important segment. However, this will be further analyzed when the series concludes, and people can do a more complete review of the story as a whole.

Final thoughts

Nobara's death in Jujutsu Kaisen is certainly a moment that has become quite iconic for the series' fandom, even if it has some caveats that could be criticized from Akutami's decision. Be that as it may, there is no denying that "I've had a pretty good life" is a good reflection of how Nobara lived and the friends she made.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.