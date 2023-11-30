Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Did Mahito kill Nobara in Shibuya Arc? Character's status, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been a great experience for fans of the series, albeit with a lot of heartbreak for anime-only viewers. Some twists, such as Riko Amanai's death at the hands of Toji Fushiguro or Nanami Kento's now-iconic ending have become modern anime staples. However, it could be argued that Nobara Kugisak,s conclusion while fighting Mahito in Shibuya tops that.

There are a lot of fans of the series who are asking this question right now: Did Mahito kill Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? This topic is still discussed to this very day in the manga, which is something that needs to be taken into account. However, the evidence suggests that viewers and manga readers will not see Nobara any time soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Did Mahito kill Nobara? The question regarding the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Expand Tweet

Yuji Itadori was fighting Mahito in Shibuya after the latter killed Nanami Kento in front of him. While they were fighting, the Curse decided to walk away, which led to him running into Nobara. While Mahito is showing his usual bravado, he begins to feel irked by Nobara's taunting, and they begin to fight, even with Yuji eventually tagging along.

However, there is a moment where Mahito, using her Cursed Technique, touches Nobara in the eye, leading to flashbacks about her life and then telling Yuji she had a great time. This leads to her eye blowing up, seemingly killing her in front of Yuji.

Many fans, even in the manga and now in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, have argued that Nobara is still alive because a sorcerer told Yuji that perhaps she is not dead yet. However, everything suggests that she was killed by Mahito, especially by how she was given flashbacks right before that moment and how she hasn't appeared in the manga ever since, which is very telling since the series is nearing its conclusion.

The decision to kill Nobara so soon

Nobara's final moments in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been a major breakthrough for the franchise as it has shown anime-only viewers that author Gege Akutami has no qualms about killing characters, especially those who are very popular. And that has been shown with the likes of Nanami and Nobara, although the decision to kill the latter has been debated even to this very day.

Nobara was a popular character during most of her run in the series, and people liked that she wasn't the typical female character in shonen anime. Still, Gege's decision to remove her from the story can be complicated. On the one hand, it shows a massive twist and surprises the audience since most people expected her to be the main character for the remainder of the series.

On the other hand, it feels like wasting a character with a lot of potential and great chemistry with Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro, which has led to some divisive opinions. Be that as it may, Nobara has been killed and nothing in the franchise suggests that she will come back.

Final thoughts

Mahito did kill Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and is a shame that such a good character isn't going to continue in the series. However, there is no denying that her death was a very unexpected twist, especially after Nanami's ending, and her final moments were handled quite well.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.