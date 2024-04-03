Jujutsu Kaisen: Akutami missed out on making Sukuna vs Mahoraga better than it already was (& it has everything to do with Yuki Tsukumo)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a captivating manga and anime series, rich in plot complexities, intriguing characters, and heart-stopping battles. This popular series, created by Gege Akutami, is known for its unique blend of supernatural elements and emotional depth. Some fans believe that one of the popular battles in the series, Sukuna vs Mahoraga, could have been made better with Yuki Tsukumo's involvement.

The series primarily centers around Itadori Yuji, who becomes a student at the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical School after swallowing a cursed object that houses Sukuna, the King of Curses. Sukuna's resurrection has caused massive disturbances in the balance of the spirit world, and the battles that ensue are the epitome of excitement in the saga.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Akutami and the missed opportunity in Sukuna vs Mahoraga Battle

Sukuna vs Mahoraga is one of the spectacular battles in this series. Despite the high-stakes combat being one of the series' many highlights, some fans suggest that the creator, Akutami, could have enhanced this showdown.

Yuki Tsukumo is a character well-versed in the arts of Jujutsu sorcery. At the crux of the fan theories is the idea that her intervention in the Sukuna versus Mahoraga battle could have introduced new dimensions to the fight.

Sukuna's fight against Mahoraga was indeed a spectacle of raw power and strategy, and yet, the inclusion of Yuki could've offered a richer narrative. Yuki's ideologies about curses and her overall understanding of the Jujutsu world could have added a unique strategic element to the monumental battle in question.

Jujutsu Kaisen — Yuki is known for her 'Star Range' cursed technique (Image via MAPPA Studio)

Yuki with her alternative views and methods of handling curses could have created a completely different scenario for the fight. Without Yuki's intervention, the fight primarily centered around the display of raw power and tactical maneuvers. Although compelling, it was a missed chance for exploring this universe's depth and the motivations behind such characters like Sukuna.

If Yuki were involved, she could have presented her unique anti-curse techniques, resulting in a more strategic and complex battle. Rather than a direct physical clash, Yuki stepping in would have complicated the fight, prompting Sukuna to reveal unseen sides of his abilities. This situation could have also shown us more about Sukuna's past and beliefs, and how they are different from Yuki's ideas.

Along with bringing new tactics, having Yuki in the fight could have told us more about the characters, especially Sukuna. Yuki knows a lot, which could have revealed details about Sukuna's past or reasons for his actions. This would have made watching the battle even more exciting.

In contrast, Reddit users argue against the likelihood that Yuki’s involvement in battle would be beneficial

In Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the details might not be as clear, but if you look at the manga, Sukuna was actually handling Mahoraga without much trouble. Some fans think that if Yuki was part of this fight, she wouldn't add much.

In fact, they argue she might just end up being harmed by Sukuna's powerful attacks, like his domain expansion and fire arrow combo, which could accidentally hurt her as well. This means she might have got in the way more than she would have helped.

One Jujutsu Kaisen fan pointed out on redddit that in a battle as intense as Sukuna vs Mahoraga, Yuki jumping in might not make a big difference. Instead, she could end up being more at risk than being a help because her fighting abilities don't match up to what Sukuna can do.

Yuki's interference could have elevated the Jujutsu Kaisen's battle (Image via MAPPA Studio)

To sum up, Sukuna's fight with Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen is already thrilling and important to the main story. However, many fans think that Akutami missed a chance to make this battle even better by including Yuki Tsukumo. Incorporating Yuki's unique capabilities and perspective might have added more depth to the narrative and a new dimension to the understanding of these characters.