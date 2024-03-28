Who is Larue in Jujutsu Kaisen? Sukuna's latest opponent explained

The alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 saw the reintroduction of Larue, a character who was previously forgotten about by the fans, until the release of the spoilers for the upcoming chapter.

Larue's past appearances in the manga had been extremely sporadic throughout the series. His last appearance in the manga was over 100 chapters ago, which was also a brief one in itself.

As such, several fans struggled to recognize Larue at first, while some were wondering whether the mangaka, Gege Akutami, had finally run out of characters to throw into the battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255. Reader's discretion is advised.

Explaining the importance of Larue's character in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Larue's return to the story to take on Ryomen Sukuna was certainly one of the most unexpected character returns in the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He is a minor character who has made less than a handful of appearances in the series.

Larue is one of Suguru Geto's former associates. He initially served as a commander for the latter's attack on the Jujutsu society during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

Suguru Geto as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

In addition to sharing Geto's ideology and wanting to see him achieve his goals, Larue was also fiercely loyal to him and his allies. In fact, he thought of the group of curse users that Geto put together, as his own family.

During his last appearance in the Shibuya Incident arc, he stopped a conflict from taking place between Nanako Hasaba and the other members of his group. He then proceeded to unalign himself from them, saying that Geto wouldn't want to see his former allies fighting among themselves.

Following that, however, it was revealed that Larue was also one of Yuki Tsukumo's associates. In fact, when Yuki confronted Kenjaku during the final moments of the Shibuya arc, he used the distraction to rescue Aoi Todo, Kasumi Miwa, and Mai Zen'in from the battlefield.

Expand Tweet

Since then, he was not seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga until the release of the alleged spoilers for chapter 255, where he could be seen joining forces with Miguel to take on Sukuna.

There was a flashback scene in the spoilers for the upcoming chapter, Larue could be seen alongside Yuta Okkotsu in Kenya, where the former desperately tried to convince the latter to join the fight against the King of Curses. This scene confirmed that his character was actually more important than originally assumed, as he was seemingly cooperating with the Jujutsu sorcerers behind the scenes for quite some time.

During the fight against Sukuna, Larue revealed his Cursed Technique for the very first time, which is called 'Heart Catch', according to the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255. This unique ability creates a big imaginary hand that can be remotely controlled by him to grab anyone and anything.

Sukuna and Maki as seen in the mangar (Image via Shueisha)

He used this ability effectively during the fight, as he grabbed Sukuna and slammed him to a wall. However, there is one significant downside to the power. Although the imaginary hand can restore itself upon being destroyed, about a tenth of the damage endured would be transferred to him, making this ability somewhat useful, but deadly depending on the circumstances.

Towards the end of the chapter, however, things started looking bleak for him, as he was unfortunately hit by a second Black Flash from Sukuna. This move not only resulted in him suffering a serious amount of damage, but it also improved Sukuna's physical condition, which might have resulted in the King of Curses regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique.

As of this moment, however, Sukuna regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique could only be confirmed in the next chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Related Links:

What is Miguel's Cursed Technique?

Why Gege's love for Sukuna is also his biggest headache

Sukuna has always been the MC, not Yuji

Gege Akutami might have run out of characters to kill