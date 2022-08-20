8 anime characters who were bullied a lot

Anime characters who endure trauma are favored by fans sometimes because they come across as relatable. While some characters witness violence, others are subjected to bullying, paving the way for despair.

Several popular Shonen and Slice-of-Life anime have shown acts of bullying that gradually shape the protagonists. Such individuals are known to channel their loneliness and anger into training or self-improvement. Moreover, taking a stand against bullying is admirable, and characters who do so rightfully earn the respect of fans. That said, not everyone this article mentions managed to do that.

With that in mind, follow along as this article lists eight anime characters who were always bullied.

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Adademia and 7 other anime characters who endured bullying

1) Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Adademia

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Adademia (Image via Studio BONES)

Midoriya's childhood was quite rough as he fantasized about saving the world and becoming a hero even though he didn't have any quirks. He always believed he was a late bloomer, thanks to his mother's continuous support and hope.

However, as time went by, Midoriya was yet to receive his powers, and he was bullied by his classmates and even childhood friends. His insecurity grew day by day, but he never lost hope. His vulnerable and shy attitude was the root cause that bullies targeted this quirkless, wannabe superhero. All of this has changed, however, as fate was by his side, and now, his abilities are respected by top heroes.

2) Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan

Armin Arlert from Attack on TItan (Image via Wit Studio)

Armin is from an anime where gruesome and gory events are not rare. Regular life wasn't going particularly well for him. His childhood obsession with the world beyond the walls wasn't popular with children his age, and being the victim of bullying was inevitable for him.

For the other children, Armin showed signs of being a heretic, and, unfortunately, he was too shy or submissive to protect himself. Thanks to Mikasa, he was often saved from this continuous harassment. Eren possessed an immense interest in the world beyond the walls too, and Armin grew close to him and Mikasa.

3) Gaara from Naruto

Gaara from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara's initial appearance in the series severely contradicted his childhood as he, too, was just a vulnerable and trusting child. However, life in a village society is tough for someone like Jinchuriki; he was feared to be a monster and had no friendly connection with his fellow villagers.

At a very early age, he experienced loneliness, betrayal, and hate. So he changed and learned to use his abilities to protect himself and became selfish. As mercy was wiped from his heart, he gave the villagers more reasons to hate him. Being bullied and feeling unwanted shaped his character.

4) Koby from One Piece

Koby from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Koby lived his life in fear, as he was harassed by Alvida and her pirate crew every day. An unfortunate past led him to work as a caretaker on the Pirate ship while his morals and ambitions were kept aside; Koby always wanted to join the marines and reach a high rank.

His fate changed when he met Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the anime. He was finally able to flee from Alvida's grasp and joined the Navy following Zoro's appearance. Under the guidance of Monkey D. Garp, Koby is now a fine marine despite the bullying and abuse he went through on Alvida's pirate ship.

5) Junpei Yoshino from Jujutsu Kaisen

Junpei was initially bitter and indifferent to other people, and years of bullying was the logical cause of that. His poor experiences have changed his views about people and society in general. As an insecure and frustrated student, Junpei fell prey to Mahito's manipulation.

Mahito's uniqueness and personality inspired a sense of trust in Junpei, and Mahito killed him without hesitation as if he was just a plaything. Yuji was his only friend and watched him die helplessly after experiencing severe trauma, like the murder of his mother.

6) Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul

Most victims of bullying are shy and reserved, and Kaneki is no different. He was very introverted and gentle. His lack of assertiveness when it came to standing up for himself made him an easy target for bullies.

As his journey as a ghoul started, he was abducted by Yakumo Oomori and was severely tortured. This particular event changed his future. He lost loved ones and went through a tough and painful journey but seemed to be living a happy family life by the end of the anime.

7) Team Rocket's Meowth from Pokemon

Team Rocket's Meowth from Pokemon (Image via Pokemon Studio)

Meowth is conceited, just like his fellow Team Rocket members. That is why he lost to Pikachu and several other Pokemon they tried to capture. Moreover, there have been instances in the anime where Meowth was mistreated.

Meowth has always tried his absolute best at formulating plans, but none has seemed to work in his quest to capture powerful Pokemon. For a Pokemon, he does show quite the enthusiasm and obsession when it comes to capturing a specific creature: Pikachu.

8) Uzumaki Naruto from Naruto series

Ever since Naruto was born, tragedy has followed as the Nine-Tailed beast was released into Konoha. His parents sacrificed their happy lives to save the life of their child. Though he was the son of the fourth Hokage, his childhood would be far from ideal, especially because the demon fox resided inside him.

The villagers looked down on Naruto and hated him for the tragedy Kurama caused on the day he was unleashed. Needless to say, as a Jinchuriki, he faced immense discrimination. He had to prove his worth and save the village to finally earn the respect of his fellow villagers.

Final thoughts

While a large number of anime showcases cruel acts of bullying to build a character or just to fill plot holes, in real life, it is a serious offense and can be detrimental to the victim's mental health.

The youth is influenced by anime and manga, and the initiative of portraying the act of bullying in a negative light is an admirable one that certain mangakas and animation studios have undertaken.

