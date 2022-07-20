Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 ships we are glad never happened (& 5 that are perfect)

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has stirred up a new wave of popularity with the worldwide release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. MAPPA's incredible effort into the animation sparked an undying interest in its new fans. As the story has progressed, however, this new wave of fans has been rooting for several Jujutsu characters to have their own relationships.

While some ships might even surprise an average fan, the support that these ships have gathered collectively is phenomenal, to say the least. For example, shipping Gojo with Geto is one of the most popular in the current state of anime. Other ships like Itadori and Sukuna have also amassed massive support, but it does not make any sense.

So follow along as we list the five ships in Jujutsu Kaisen that we are glad never happened (and five that are perfect!)

5 ships in Jujutsu Kaisen that make no sense

1) Maki and Mai

Maki and Mai in Jujutsu Kaisen! (image via MAPPA)

Maki and Mai didn't really have a wonderful and loving childhood together. Mai had to endure her s*xist and unforgiving Zen'in household from a very early age by herself as Maki decided to leave her duties to the clan behind.

This directly resulted in the resentment Mai has for Maki and due to the difference in philosophies, this ship is not really a match made in heaven, even when they are twins.

2) Gojo and Nanami

Nanami and Gojo! (Image via MAPPA)

Differences in personality were particularly apparent when it came to Gojo and Nanami. Gojo's chaotic and goofy personality clashed with Nanami's calculated and no-nonsense character and as a result, their friendship remained complicated. Nanami mentioned that even though he trusts Gojo, he does not respect him.

However, these differences in personality were perceived differently by a lot of fans who thought that it was a que for them to take their relationship to the next level, even when it barely made sense.

3) Mahito and Junpei

Mahito brainwashes Junpei (Image via MAPPA)

Honestly, one may find it difficult to understand why Junpei and Mahito are being shipped since the latter single-handedly destroyed the young boy's life. Mahito toyed with Junpei's vulnerabilities and killed his mother, before eventually killing Junpei himself.

Mahito enjoyed torturing innocents and Junpei was simply another toy to trigger his amusement. This accounted for one of the most cursed ships ever in Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Gojo and Geto

Gojo and Geto (image via ART street)

Shippers frantically looked for deep connections and they certainly reeled that in when they found out that Gojo and Geto were classmates and even close friends. Sadly, the former had to take Geto out as their ideologies did not match and Geto chose to become a Curse-user.

Regardless of the past, Geto and Gojo would not make sense considering their ideologies and perceptions are polar opposites now, which would not make it work to be fair.

5) Itadori Yuji and Aoi Todo

Itadori x Todo (Image via Mappa)

It was a very intense moment when Todo had his first interaction with Yuji. The tension was quickly uplifted when it was revealed that both of them have the same taste in women. Their bond is similar to the one between brothers in arms.

Expecting them to be shipped was quite natural, as events like them fighting together and sharing a bond have been shown in the anime. Their brother-like bond must not be ruined as it's quite special in its own way.

5 ships in Jujutsu Kaisen that actually make sense

1) Gojo and Utahime

Gojo casually defends himself from Utahime (Image via MAPPA)

These students turned to teachers at Jujutsu Tech together and had a lot of time to get to know each other. The same contrasting personality was observed between Gojo and Utahima. Their polar dynamics portrayed their relationship as cute and filled with potential by a majority of Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

2) Nobara and Megumi

Megumi wondering why Nobara seems annoyed (Image via Mappa)

Before Itadori joined Jujutsu Tech, Nobara and Megumi did spend a lot of time working together as students. They also share quite a lot of traits with each other, which has compelled fans to come to the conclusion that they really do have the same vibe.

Adding to it, Megumi's wish to find a romantic partner with an unshakable personality has made fans ask the question, "Why doesn't he have a look at Nobara?"

3) Miwa and Muta

The man behind Mechamaru, Muta, was not blessed with proper health conditions which left him no choice but to attend Jujutsu Tech remotely. His connections with the outside world were extremely limited and he could perceive the world from his robot's point of view.

Thus, his loneliness kicked in very often and he really wanted to enjoy his time with his friends in person, especially Miwa. She was one of the few people Muta held out hope for. Muta's undeniable affection towards Miwa made them one of the best ships in the Jujutsu Kaisen lore.

4) Nobara and Maki

JUJUTSU KAISEN SUPREMACY @riyalise nobara literally telling us she loves maki what more proof do you need nobara literally telling us she loves maki what more proof do you need https://t.co/t45VihbBfX

Nobara clearly enjoyed Maki's company as they would go out to eat and shop together. Nobara also looked up to Maki for her intense desire to get tougher and become better at her job.

As they spent more and more time together at the academy, Nobara also mentioned that she thinks that Maki is way prettier than her twin-sister Mai, boosting her self-confidence. Overall, their affectionate attitude towards each other makes them one of the best ships in the current state of the anime.

5) Itadori and Nobara

Itadori's relationship with Nobara really stood out as the most wholesome ship in Jusutsu Kaisen. Itadori did not care about her gender and treated her as if they were bros.

The nature of their relationship is quite a breath of fresh air in the Shounen anime/manga scene. They are close and chill with each other without letting each other catch feelings.

They were also partners in crime and shenanigans, leaving fans wanting to watch them be their cute selves.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuTwts I'm so ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 I'm so ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 https://t.co/ZFqLUslLeJ

Leaping forward with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the franchise has a lot more potential. As the story progresses forward, fans will continue their dedicated work to ship characters and create the hype this masterpiece of an anime truly deserves.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2? Yes! No. 0 votes so far