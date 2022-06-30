Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film's Box office and fan reception is a great sign for the Indian anime community

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 finally made it to the big screens in India and it’s safe to say that the fans are excited to watch this. Despite the movie being released months ago in Japan, Indian fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's release, and the reception has been phenomenal.

So far, not many anime movies have been released in India due to the lack of popularity. However, it seems like all that is changing with the release of popular shonen anime and manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

The movie grossed INR 1.5 crore on the first day and this is certainly good news for the anime community.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 performs extremely well on first day

According to film journalist Himesh Mankad, the tickets are being sold out quite quickly even in a city like Patna. This is a clear indication that anime and manga’s popularity is at an all-time high in India. It goes on to show that gone are the days when an anime movie is screened in a metropolitan city for a few days.

This wouldn’t have happened if PVR Cinemas hadn't decided to bring in the movie along with another Hong Kong-based distributor named Medialink. It managed to bring this film to other Southeast Asian countries as well.

Fans added on Twitter that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is doing exceptionally well even in cities like Kochi, Lucknow and Prayagraj. The way this film was received in India certainly shocked the Chief Strategy Officer of PVR Cinemas, despite the release being delayed by a few months.

Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO and Chief of Business Planning & Strategy at PVR Cinemas, took to Twitter to share his reaction about the film and its success.

Kamal Gianchandani @kamalgianc @PicturesPVR twitter.com/HimeshMankad/s… Himesh @HimeshMankad Unbelievable! A Japanese film releasing in India with English subtitles, is going houseful in a rather small center (non metro), like Patna. I think, Patna doesn't even have enough Japanese restaurants, but tickets selling like hot Sushi. #JujutsuKaisen0 Unbelievable! A Japanese film releasing in India with English subtitles, is going houseful in a rather small center (non metro), like Patna. I think, Patna doesn't even have enough Japanese restaurants, but tickets selling like hot Sushi. #JujutsuKaisen0 https://t.co/EhDfxxrLdN Film business never ceases to amaze! @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ #JujutsuKaisen0 in its OV (with eng. sub) and inspite of a delayed release, is leading the box office by a big margin at @_PVRCinemas today Film business never ceases to amaze! @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ #JujutsuKaisen0 in its OV (with eng. sub) and inspite of a delayed release, is leading the box office by a big margin at @_PVRCinemas today😇@PicturesPVR twitter.com/HimeshMankad/s…

PVR Cinemas also managed to bring the movie to about 200 cities, which is huge for the anime community in India. The ever-rising popularity of anime and manga will mean that anime movie releases will be more frequent than ever.

According to PVR Cinemas, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had 50,000 advance ticket sales across the country and grossed 1.5 crore INR on the first day of release. Several film enthusiasts are indicating a positive reception for future anime movies since the original version has taken over the Indian Box Office at PVR Cinemas.

Himesh @HimeshMankad It will take me some days to sink in the fact that Japanese filmi in Japanese lang, #JujutsuKaisen0 has taken a FANTASTIC start at the box office in India. Released on around 200 screens, it clocked advance sales of 50K ticketsacross India with gross of Rs 1.50 crore. Anime Fever It will take me some days to sink in the fact that Japanese filmi in Japanese lang, #JujutsuKaisen0 has taken a FANTASTIC start at the box office in India. Released on around 200 screens, it clocked advance sales of 50K ticketsacross India with gross of Rs 1.50 crore. Anime Fever

This is a good sign since more distributors will be analyzing the Indian market thoroughly and this could lead to more anime movies being released in India. So far, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 seems to be performing exceptionally well and the anime community is certainly excited to watch it.

Dragon Ball fans are also excited since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will also be making its way to the big screens in India, all thanks to Sony Pictures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far