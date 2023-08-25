Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt a major death (and the Shibuya Incident Arc trailer all but confirms it)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is the second part of the captivating manga and anime series that blends action, dark fantasy, and intense battles in its storyline. The season has adapted the Premature Death Arc/Hidden Inventory Arc/Gojo's Past Arc in part 1 and is now moving on to the Shibuya Incident Arc in part 2.
With the release of the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 sparking anticipation among fans, the Shibuya Incident Arc is poised to be a pivotal moment in the riveting series.
The Shibuya Incident Arc brings forth thrilling supernatural battles, unforeseen plot twists, and deeply impactful character deaths unrivaled in the series thus far. This arc delivers a significant turning point in the overarching narrative and disrupts the established order of the Jujutsu Kaisen world.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 part 2: The Shibuya Incident Arc confirms adaptation of Kento Nanami's Death if not Kugisaki Nobara's Death
The trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya arc has sparked speculation among fans. One particularly noteworthy moment is the appearance of Sukuna's flame arrow, which mirrors a scene from chapter 115 in the manga. This inclusion holds significance as it occurs just five chapters before the tragic event of Nanami's death, suggesting that the anime might cover this heartbreaking incident.
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has maintained a consistent adaptation rate. In season 1, approximately 2.5 chapters were adapted per episode, while Gojo's Past arc had a slightly faster pace of three chapters per episode. Considering this, there is flexibility for the season to potentially conclude at either chapter 120, with Kento Nanami's death, or chapter 125, with Kugisaki Nobara's death.
In the trailer, scenes up to chapter 115 are shown, hinting at what can be expected in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Considering the previous adaptation rate, it appears highly likely that an impactful death of a major character in chapters 120 or 125 will conclude this season.
Analyzing the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc trailer
The trailer for the Shibuya Incident Arc has captivated fans, who are eagerly examining every frame, hoping to uncover clues regarding the destiny of their beloved characters.
The one-minute, 30-second trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into the upcoming arc, showcasing action-packed moments. The main characters featured in the trailer include Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Gojo Satoru. Additionally, viewers can catch glimpses of characters like Kento Nanami, Kenjaku, and Choso.
Fans eagerly watched the final moments of the Shibuya Incident Arc trailer, where they got a stunning glimpse of Sukuna's Flame Arrow. This devastating technique, known for its potential to cause massive destruction, has left viewers speculating about Sukuna's role in the upcoming arc.
The impact of fan-favorite character deaths
The deaths of Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara will break and devastate the fandom. These characters have captured the hearts of many due to their distinct personalities, skills, and significant contributions to the story.
However, character deaths are not uncommon in Jujutsu Kaisen. The series has gained a reputation for its dark and gritty nature, often utilizing the demise of prominent characters to propel the storyline and evoke emotional responses.
Consequently, Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara's deaths would undoubtedly serve as pivotal moments within the series, leaving a profound impact on the remaining characters.
The Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is poised to revolutionize the series, bringing forth pivotal character deaths and gripping battles. As fans eagerly await the arc's release, excitement and anticipation abound.
