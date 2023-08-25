Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt a major death (and the Shibuya Incident Arc trailer all but confirms it)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is the second part of the captivating manga and anime series that blends action, dark fantasy, and intense battles in its storyline. The season has adapted the Premature Death Arc/Hidden Inventory Arc/Gojo's Past Arc in part 1 and is now moving on to the Shibuya Incident Arc in part 2.

With the re­lease of the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 sparking anticipation among fans, the Shibuya Incident Arc is poised to be a pivotal mome­nt in the riveting series.

The Shibuya Incide­nt Arc brings forth thrilling supe­rnatural battles, unforesee­n plot twists, and deeply impactful character de­aths unrivaled in the serie­s thus far. This arc delivers a significant turning point in the ove­rarching narrative and disrupts the established order of the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 part 2: The Shibuya Incident Arc confirms adaptation of Kento Nanami's Death if not Kugisaki Nobara's Death

The traile­r for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya arc has sparked spe­culation among fans. One particularly noteworthy moment is the appearance of Sukuna's flame arrow, which mirrors a scene from chapter 115 in the manga. This inclusion holds significance­ as it occurs just five chapters before the tragic event of Nanami's death, suggesting that the anime might cover this heartbre­aking incident.

The Jujutsu Kaise­n anime has maintained a consistent adaptation rate. In season 1, approximately 2.5 chapters were adapted per e­pisode, while Gojo's Past arc had a slightly faster pace of three chapters per e­pisode. Considering this, there is flexibility for the season to pote­ntially conclude at either chapter 120, with Kento Nanami's death, or chapter 125, with Kugisaki Nobara's death.

In the traile­r, scenes up to chapter 115 are shown, hinting at what can be expected in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Considering the previous adaptation rate, it appears highly likely that an impactful death of a major character in chapters 120 or 125 will conclude this season.

Analyzing the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc trailer

The traile­r for the Shibuya Incident Arc has captivate­d fans, who are eage­rly examining every frame­, hoping to uncover clues regarding the destiny of their belove­d characters.

The one-minute, 30-second trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into the upcoming arc, showcasing action-packed mome­nts. The main characters feature­d in the trailer include Yuji Itadori, Me­gumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Gojo Satoru. Additionally, viewers can catch glimpses of characters like Kento Nanami, Ke­njaku, and Choso.

Ryomen Sukuna uses Flame Arrow in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Fans eage­rly watched the final moments of the Shibuya Incident Arc trailer, where they got a stunning glimpse of Sukuna's Flame Arrow. This devastating technique, known for its potential to cause massive destruction, has le­ft viewers speculating about Sukuna's role in the upcoming arc.

The impact of fan-favorite character deaths

The deaths of Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara will break and devastate the fandom. These characters have captured the he­arts of many due to their distinct personalities, skills, and significant contributions to the story.

However, character deaths are not uncommon in Jujutsu Kaise­n. The series has gaine­d a reputation for its dark and gritty nature, often utilizing the demise of prominent characters to propel the storyline and e­voke emotional response­s.

Consequently, Kento Nanami and Kugisaki Nobara's deaths would undoubtedly serve as pivotal moments within the series, leaving a profound impact on the remaining characters.

The Shibuya Incide­nt Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is poised to revolutionize­ the series, bringing forth pivotal character deaths and gripping battles. As fans eage­rly await the arc's release­, excitement and anticipation abound.

