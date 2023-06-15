Jujutsu Kaisen manga to go on a hiatus after chapter 226's cliffhanger

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will go on a one-week hiatus after chapter 226 is released. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers were out earlier this week. The spoilers include that, as per the Shueisha schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 will be released in Shonen Jump issue 31 on July 2, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 is scheduled to be released officially on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 29. The spoilers for the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed that the chapter will close with a cliffhanger, and the announcement of going on hiatus fueled the suspense of fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will go on a hiatus after the surprising comeback of Gojo

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #30.



Series will resume in Issue #31 as scheduled. Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #30. Series will resume in Issue #31 as scheduled.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers were leaked on the internet on June 14, 2023, by several trusted leakers of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, who also ensured the break of next week.

The chapter relieved fans of the tension of losing their beloved character, Satoru Gojo. The chapter not only ensured Gojo’s survival but also depicted his surprising comeback in his battle against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has taken one week's break before publishing chapter 224, and after issuing two chapters, the manga is going on hiatus again. After the publication break on April 30, 2023, because of Golden Week, this will be Jujutsu Kaisen’s third break.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers indicate that the intensity of the battle between Sukuna and Gojo is far from over. As the battle has been broadcasted to all the sorcerers with the help of Mei, they are able to analyze various kinds of facts regarding the battle.

But the sorcerers are still confused regarding the outcome of the battle, as both Sukuna and Gojo are the most formidable sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuTwts 3 WEEKS UNTIL JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON-2 3 WEEKS UNTIL JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON-2 https://t.co/yVATlMQ3rT

As fans are disheartened by the consistent hiatus taken by the author, Gege Akutami, they are also enthralled as the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gets closer.

It’s been a long time since the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen made its debut. However, now there's less than a month until Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is released.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be released on Thursday, July 6, at 11.56 pm JST. It will adapt Gojo’s Past arc from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in the first part, and then the second part of the season will dive into the story of the Shibuya incident arc from the manga.

Many key visuals, teasers, and trailers have been released for the second season, which promises an amazing story with MAPPA’s overwhelming production.

Readers will find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers here.

