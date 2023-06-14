Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 gives fans a break from worrying over Gojo's fate

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, bringing with them an incredibly relieving set of leaks for fans. While fans were incredibly anxious heading into the issue’s spoiler due to the previous issue’s closing scenes, author and illustrator Gege Akutami has seemingly let readers breathe a sigh of relief.

While it seemed that fan-favorite Satoru Gojo was in serious trouble, given the previous official release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226’s leaks paint an entirely different picture. In fact, not only is Gojo clearly alive and well, but he even appears to regain control of the fight from Ryomen Sukuna, given the alleged spoilers and raw scans.

Despite the battle of the two “strongest” likely being far from over, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 gives fans hope that Gojo can indeed outlast and outlive Sukuna. With his back so hard against the wall and his life in no greater threat than it has been so far, fans are taking a breather with Gojo’s life seemingly secured for now.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has fans purely focused on Gojo being alive despite great action scenes within

Fan reaction

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226’s alleged spoiler and raw scans claim that the issue picks up immediately where the previous ended. While Gojo’s allies are concerned, it’s clear that he’s not quite dead yet. However, the group explains how the odds are stacked against him while Sukuna giggles and slashes away mercilessly at Gojo’s entire body.

Gojo tries to escape, but Sukuna chooses to stop him by forcing him into close-quarters combat. He praises Gojo for keeping up with him when it’s revealed that Gojo is using Reverse Cursed Technique to constantly heal the slashes. This is how he was able to survive the attack on his neck in the previous issue, as well as all the attacks he’s currently being hit with.

GOJO WILL LIVE



the narrator saying "gonna lose?! ITS GOJO SATORU" right before gojo hit sukuna with red really moved me. like gojo truly is HIM

Ant @ShamanUnholy #jjk226

Idk why anyone would call usage of RCT to counter a Ct burnout an asspull.Even in an earlier tweet i was pointing out that ct burnout is not a hard nd fast rule it's literally just fatigue and exhaustion,removal of fatigue being included in healing in a battle shonen is Idk why anyone would call usage of RCT to counter a Ct burnout an asspull.Even in an earlier tweet i was pointing out that ct burnout is not a hard nd fast rule it's literally just fatigue and exhaustion,removal of fatigue being included in healing in a battle shonen is #jjk226 Idk why anyone would call usage of RCT to counter a Ct burnout an asspull.Even in an earlier tweet i was pointing out that ct burnout is not a hard nd fast rule it's literally just fatigue and exhaustion,removal of fatigue being included in healing in a battle shonen is https://t.co/Du9Cp5QRSR

Nate @Itadori52



#JJK226 I can't get over the fact that we witnessed all of this from Gojo, while his ct is burned out, inside MALEVOLENT SHRINE. Speechless I can't get over the fact that we witnessed all of this from Gojo, while his ct is burned out, inside MALEVOLENT SHRINE. Speechless #JJK226

The rest of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 primarily focuses on establishing Gojo’s counterattack, which sees him utilize a Simple Domain to buy some time and create an opportunity. Eventually, Gojo is able to entangle Sukuna, using Cursed Technique Reversal: Red to blast Sukuna into his Domain’s Shrine, destroying it as Gojo continues healing himself with Reverse Cursed Technique.

While this issue is obviously full of fantastic battle moments and revelations in the applications of Cursed Energy and its various techniques, fans are wholly and rightfully focused on Gojo. Considering the serious belief that he was all but deceased amongst even his most zealous fans, the fact that Gojo is clearly alive and well by this issue’s end is a welcome revelation.

Gojo VS Sukuna, These two have now BOTH walked through eachothers strongest attacks so far. They're next level. Been saying for a long time and will continue to preach it. If you think either side washes the other, You're crazy.

ً @vantaeprod #jjk226 #jjkspoilers



everyone doubting him, fraud allegations, gojo gaggers losing faith in him, jujutsu society collapsing gojo knew he had one CHANCE everyone doubting him, fraud allegations, gojo gaggers losing faith in him, jujutsu society collapsing gojo knew he had one CHANCE #jjk226 #jjkspoilers everyone doubting him, fraud allegations, gojo gaggers losing faith in him, jujutsu society collapsing gojo knew he had one CHANCE https://t.co/rK8J7ejNwu

Some fans are expressing their joy for the alleged events in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 by focusing on how impressive Gojo’s skills displayed in the issue are. Others are celebrating by making various memes, with some fans hilariously editing previous memes which predicted Gojo’s death by marking them as “postponed” or “canceled.”

However, while fans are obviously celebratory at the moment, there’s always the chance that the situation changes in Sukuna’s favor yet again sometime soon. Likewise, nothing is official until Shueisha’s release of the chapter is made available on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12AM JST. Nevertheless, fans are still incredibly excited to see Gojo living to fight at least one more day.

