Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3: Every difference between the anime and manga

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, titled Hidden Inventory Part 3, was released on July 20, 2023, captivating viewers around the world with its visualization and storytelling. Though the episode is based on the story of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, there is some contrast between manga and anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 has artistically adapted the story from the manga and also improvised some scenes, which made the animation and story better and synchronized perfectly.

The audience took the improvisation well because they completed the show and made sure that everyone watching understood what was happening.

This article will point out some contrasting parts that were improvised in the anime and the parts that were missing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 saw several improvisations

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 picked up where the previous episode left off as Geto Suguru tried to take the blame for Kuroi getting kidnapped. After they took off at Okinawa and arrived at the beach, the scene where Kuroi was explaining about her abduction was improvised in the anime. In the scene, it was seen how Satoru Gojo barged in and saved Kuroi.

Additionally, the scene where Geto explained to Kuroi about Gojo taking care of the plane journey to Okinawa and Geto’s shikigami flying along with the plane was also improvised in the anime.

Also, the trip itinerary from the manga was depicted in the anime more creatively. It was shown through Geto telling the plans to Kuroi.

Moreover, the extended day of the trip was displayed more vibrantly in the anime, which connected the audience more with the anime. There was another change in the anime as Riko Amanai’s visit to see the aquarium place has been shown as Kuroshio Sea, which was missing in the manga.

Later in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, when Toji Fushiguro was explaining his plan to slow down and kill Gojo, Kid Gojo’s eyes seemed more vivid than in the manga.

A little flashback improvisation was seen at the time of Toji’s explanation. However, the facial expressions of Toji Fushiguro were more intense in the manga compared to the anime.

Then comes the fighting part between Satoru Gojo and Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3. The fighting scenes were depicted with amazing animation without losing the original essence of the manga.

Gojo’s Cursed Technique and Toji’s dominating Gojo were spot on in the anime. Even Toji stabbing Gojo brutally and taking him down was shown in the anime accurately and with more intensity.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 depicted a thoughtful adaptation with a combination of mesmerizing improvisations, which made the story smoother and synchronized perfectly.

This makes it more meaningful and understandable to the audience. Also, they critically inserted the improvisations in the anime to maintain the essence of the manga.

The episode ended with a lot of twists and turns, which heightened suspense on another level for the next episode. Also, in the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans are excited to see more enthralling scenes and improvisations that will complete the story of the Gojo’s Past arc from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

