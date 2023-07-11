Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will pack a ton of action as it will largely focus on the mission assigned to Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru. Fans are incredibly excited for episode 2 of the second installment. The upcoming episode is scheduled to release on July 13, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

MAPPA did a stunning job with episode 1 and fans saw Gojo and Geto accept an extremely sensitive mission that involves escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen. This plan will have a massive impact on the entire Jujutsu society. Additionally, Toji Fushiguro was also introduced in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will introduce the Star Plasma Vessel

Release date, time, and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode to be released on July 13, 2023 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will be released on July 13, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will stream on Crunchyroll globally and will also be available on Netflix in select regions. Furthermore, viewers in Japan can watch episode 2 on NBS/TBS.

It is important to note that fans will have to avail of the platforms' paid services in order to stream the episodes. Additionally, a two-hour delay can be expected for the subtitled episodes to be released internationally.

The release times for the same have been mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 13

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 13

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, July 14

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1

Gojo Satoru being pursued by members of Q in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 started with the introduction of two important characters from the past - Mei Mei and Utahime. The latter displayed constant fear, which was quite different from her demeanor in the present. They were visited by Gojo Satoru and his close friend Geto Suguru. Both of them seemed to be quite competitive with each other during their high school days. Soon, they were summoned by Masamichi Yaga, who informed them about a sensitive mission.

Both Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru were ordered to escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen. The failure of this mission could impact the entire Jujutsu society. They were also informed that two organizations - Q and Time Vessel Association will intervene and try to kill the vessel. The episode ended with members of Q attempting an assassination which was stopped by Geto with ease.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2?

Riko will officially be introduced in the upcoming episode (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

As per the manga chapters, the second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will continue to show the fight taking place between the Jujutsu sorcerers and members of Q. Furthermore, the upcoming episode will also introduce Riko, the Star Plasma Vessel to the audience. Fans can certainly look forward to the interactions Riko has with both Gojo and Geto. Master Tengen also ordered them to let her go to school since she should experience and enjoy her youth before the merger.

Both Gojo and Geto can't let their guard down since the school will be infiltrated by curse users. Later on, we will learn that these curse users weren't from either of the aforementioned organizations. They wanted to make money since Toji Fushiguro put a price on Riko's head through the dark web.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

