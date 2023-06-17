Jujutsu Kaisen fans in uproar over Anilist's absurd labels for season 1 and season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have made quite a buzz over the listing of season 1 and season 2 of the show in one of the popular next-generation anime platforms, Anilist. As the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is getting closer, the anticipation and speculations of fans are increasing more, and the categorization by Anilist has created a debate on the internet.

The popular platform categorized Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and season 2 as "Drama," which has caused confusion among the fans. Some of them tried to justify this activity, while others have gone against it. Moreover, another picture went viral where Jujutsu Kaisen has been listed in the Boy’s Love category in Anilist. Although this complicated the matter, many fans made fun of the situation.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans raged against Anilist categorizing the anime as "Drama"

Myamura @king_jin_woo

anilist.co/anime/145064/J… 'AniList' has listed Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 into "Drama" genre lmaooo 'AniList' has listed Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 into "Drama" genre lmaoooanilist.co/anime/145064/J… https://t.co/rnUeOSGZmY

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have clearly been excited for quite some time now, but the anticipation has gone out of bounds as there are less than 20 days left for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to premiere. Additionally, the consistent release of new key visuals have been fueling fans' excitement more.

However, amidst this elation, they have gone wild after Anilist listed Jujutsu Kaisen anime as "Drama" as some fans demanded the website to accurately categorize the show.

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @LinkClick698099 @king_jin_woo Well, someone needs to tell AniList that they must be high on cursed energy to classify Jujutsu Kaisen as a drama. I mean, it's literally about fighting curses with cool powers and badass characters. Can we get some accuracy up in here? @LinkClick698099 @king_jin_woo Well, someone needs to tell AniList that they must be high on cursed energy to classify Jujutsu Kaisen as a drama. I mean, it's literally about fighting curses with cool powers and badass characters. Can we get some accuracy up in here?

As a shoen series, Jujutsu Kaisen contains intense action and dark fantasy, with characters having supernatural powers. While it explores several emotional relationships and an mystery subplot, it is hard for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to accept it as "Drama," a genre that is most often associated with emotional narrative and highly dramatized events.

vai⁷ @cyphergojo @king_jin_woo that entire getou gojo thing has to be drama yes @king_jin_woo that entire getou gojo thing has to be drama yes

Michaela👩🏾‍🦱|GOJO WILL BE FINE @MichiKaiserin95 @king_jin_woo Ahahah it’s not only drama, this is pure tragic genre! But drama is fine, bc they know and we know what type of drama we’re talking about! @king_jin_woo Ahahah it’s not only drama, this is pure tragic genre! But drama is fine, bc they know and we know what type of drama we’re talking about!

On the other hand, some fans have explained that the reason behind Anilist labeling Jujutsu Kaisen as "Drama" is due to the relationship issue between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, which will be portrayed in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Amidst this, an edited picture went viral that showed Jujutsu Kaisen has been listed under the "Boy’s Love" category.

Though it’s edited, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans mentioned that there was once a list of LGBTQ+ themes in anime in Anilist. Moroever, even though the two characters consider each other as best friends, they have not suggested any romantic inkling. Given the juncture the story is at right now, the two characters are on the opposite sides of law, making their relationship further complicated.

mary ❀ @akigvn WHO TF GOT JJK IN THE BOYS LOVE CATEGORY ON ANILIST WHO TF GOT JJK IN THE BOYS LOVE CATEGORY ON ANILIST https://t.co/gvObVvdHFX

Babs @Bloody_Babs mary ❀ @akigvn WHO TF GOT JJK IN THE BOYS LOVE CATEGORY ON ANILIST WHO TF GOT JJK IN THE BOYS LOVE CATEGORY ON ANILIST https://t.co/gvObVvdHFX Why are you surprised? How many more panels of jealous Megumi you need to believe this shit twitter.com/akigvn/status/… Why are you surprised? How many more panels of jealous Megumi you need to believe this shit twitter.com/akigvn/status/…

Final thoughts

Although the listing of the show as "Drama" in Anilist has quite a fiasco, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are also eagerly waiting for the upcoming season 2. Because it will be a long season, the season will adapt two key arcs from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The first part of season 2 will adapt Gojo’s Past arc, while the second part of the season will adapt the Shibuya Incident arc.

Myamura @king_jin_woo JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON-2 IN 20 DAYS! JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON-2 IN 20 DAYS! https://t.co/1UUqT1z8HV

In the recent Jujutsu Kaisen stage at the Mappa Stage 2023 event, a new trailer was released, which confirmed the adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc in the later part of the season by sharing some major glimpses. The discussions before the release of the season added more excitement to the series, showing a promise the story of the upcoming season holds.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen anime news and manga updates. Interested readers will find a thorough breakdown of the trailer here: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer breakdown.

