Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 casts Chad's voice actor from Bleach

As the premier of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 draws near, several leaks and spoilers have surfaced related to the same. One of the leak has revealed the cast will include Chad’s voice actor from Bleach and Lynne’s voice actor from Attack on Titan, both of which are crtically acclaimed anime series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will start airing worldwide on July 6, 2023 and will adapt Gojo’s Past arc. It will also delve into the past lives of Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru who were close friends in high school. The story revolves around the two being tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen while devious curse user groups attempts to disrupt their plans.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast reveals voice actors for characters from Gojo's Past

HIROKI YASUMAOTO (Chad in BLEACH)



MISATO KUROI's Voice Actor will be

RISA SHIMIZU (Lynne in AOT) SHIU KONG's Voice Actor will be HIROKI YASUMAOTO (Chad in BLEACH) MISATO KUROI's Voice Actor will be RISA SHIMIZU (Lynne in AOT)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be adapting Gojo’s Past arc from the manga which will give rise to several new characters and plot points. One minor character from the arc who plays a pivotal role is Shiu Kong. Fans of the manga may already know that Shiu Kong is a handler for the Time Vessel Association and the one who contracted Toji Fushiguro, an infamous assassin, to kill the Star Plasma Vessel.

Hiroki Yasumoto, known for his role in Bleach as Yasutora Sado(Chad), has been cast as the voice actor for Shiu. The announcement was well-received by fans as the character seems perfect to be voiced by Yasumoto with his deep and mellow voice.

A likeness can be drawn between Chad and Shiu as they both are men of few words who remain calm even in dire situations. One could even argue that Hiroki's role as Shiu will prove to be considerably better than Chad from Bleach.

Additionally, the leak also revealed the voice actor for yet another character from Gojo’s Past arc. Misato Kuroi is a supporting character who’ll be making her debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and is the caretaker of the Star Plasma Vessel. Misato will be voiced by Risa Shimizu who also played Lynne, a member of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan.

As for the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the actors include:

Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori

Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo

Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto

Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai

Aya Endo as Shōko Ieiri

Takaya Kuroda as Masamichi Yaga

Takehito Koyasu as Tōji Fushiguro

Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro

Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki

Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa

Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna Ryōmen

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kento Nanami

Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki

Marina Inoue as Mai Zenin

Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin

Mitsuo Iwata as Kiyotaka Ijichi

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Mahito

Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya

Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo

Shigeru Chiba as Jōgo

Subaru Kimura as Aoi Tōdō

Tomokazu Seki as Panda

JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 2 WILL HAVE 23 EPISODES

Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu will provide streaming options for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, in addition to access for season 1. Those looking to get ahead of the anime and access the manga version can find Jujutsu Kaisen on VizMedia’s official website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus website as well as Manga Plus app and Shonen Jump+ app.

