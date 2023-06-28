Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 casts Chad's voice actor from Bleach

As the premier of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 draws near, several leaks and spoilers have surfaced related to the same. One of the leak has revealed the cast will include Chad’s voice actor from Bleach and Lynne’s voice actor from Attack on Titan, both of which are crtically acclaimed anime series.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will start airing worldwide on July 6, 2023 and will adapt Gojo’s Past arc. It will also delve into the past lives of Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru who were close friends in high school. The story revolves around the two being tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen while devious curse user groups attempts to disrupt their plans.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast reveals voice actors for characters from Gojo's Past
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be adapting Gojo’s Past arc from the manga which will give rise to several new characters and plot points. One minor character from the arc who plays a pivotal role is Shiu Kong. Fans of the manga may already know that Shiu Kong is a handler for the Time Vessel Association and the one who contracted Toji Fushiguro, an infamous assassin, to kill the Star Plasma Vessel.
Hiroki Yasumoto, known for his role in Bleach as Yasutora Sado(Chad), has been cast as the voice actor for Shiu. The announcement was well-received by fans as the character seems perfect to be voiced by Yasumoto with his deep and mellow voice.
A likeness can be drawn between Chad and Shiu as they both are men of few words who remain calm even in dire situations. One could even argue that Hiroki's role as Shiu will prove to be considerably better than Chad from Bleach.
Additionally, the leak also revealed the voice actor for yet another character from Gojo’s Past arc. Misato Kuroi is a supporting character who’ll be making her debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and is the caretaker of the Star Plasma Vessel. Misato will be voiced by Risa Shimizu who also played Lynne, a member of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan.
As for the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the actors include:
- Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori
- Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo
- Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto
- Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai
- Aya Endo as Shōko Ieiri
- Takaya Kuroda as Masamichi Yaga
- Takehito Koyasu as Tōji Fushiguro
- Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro
- Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki
- Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa
- Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna Ryōmen
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Kento Nanami
- Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki
- Marina Inoue as Mai Zenin
- Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin
- Mitsuo Iwata as Kiyotaka Ijichi
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Mahito
- Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya
- Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo
- Shigeru Chiba as Jōgo
- Subaru Kimura as Aoi Tōdō
- Tomokazu Seki as Panda
Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu will provide streaming options for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, in addition to access for season 1. Those looking to get ahead of the anime and access the manga version can find Jujutsu Kaisen on VizMedia’s official website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus website as well as Manga Plus app and Shonen Jump+ app.
