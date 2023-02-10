Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213: Sukuna’s next move dashes all hope of Gojo being Unsealed

Spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 have been leaked throughout the week, bringing with them some truly harrowing developments to the series’ story. Horrified fans see Sukuna begin to make full use of his new vessel Megumi Fushiguro’s Cursed Technique. He also takes advantage of the shock value the vessel transition has had on Yuji Itadori.

The final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 see Sukuna take advantage of Hana Kurusu’s feelings for Megumi by pretending to be him. However, it is later revealed to have been Sukuna all along. This is made evident by the issue’s final panel in which he prepares to swallow Hana and her reincarnation Angel whole.

With this potential next move, Sukuna may be dashing any and all hopes of freeing Satoru Gojo that fans and the Tokyo Jujutsu High students had.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Gojo’s freedom is now at risk, as well as briefly recaps Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 sets up death of Hana barring intervention from Megumi’s soul, Maki Zenin, or others

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers start by explaining that Sukuna realizes the potential of Megumi’s Cursed Technique but also senses resistance from him. He explains that Megumi is not a vessel but a cage like Yuji.

Sukuna then says he's been waiting for the right moment when Megumi’s soul would break, as a still-fingerless Yuji looks on in horror and calls out to his friend.

Sukuna suddenly punches Yuji and sends him crashing through several buildings, which gets the attention of Fumihiko Takaba and Maki Zenin. As they head over, Sukuna comments on how insects always come from nowhere before using Megumi’s Cursed Technique to summon Nue. However, Sukuna’s version of Nue is much larger compared to the size of Mothra from Godzilla in spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers then see Nue launch giant lightning bolts all over as Hana regains consciousness. She screams at Angel for using the Purification Light on Megumi, but Angel retorts that it’s unavoidable since Megumi is hosting “The Fallen.”

Hana uses her Cursed Technique to try and peel Sukuna off of Megumi. She then starts to chant as a massive symbol appears over the city.

While Hana activates her and Angel’s Cursed Technique, something is peeled off of Megumi. She screams that Megumi belongs to her as a voice says, “I remember.” This is said just as Sukuna’s markings disappear from Megumi.

What is apparently Megumi approaches and hugs Hana, which she allows despite Angel’s warnings. However, it’s revealed to be Sukuna, who prepares to swallow the two whole as his mouth widens.

Why Sukuna’s next move dashes all hopes of unsealing Gojo

With Satoru Gojo still in the Prison Realm as of the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers, losing Hana Kurusu and Angel would mean throwing away all chances of freeing Gojo. Other options of freeing Gojo exist, but none of them are currently viable for the Tokyo Jujutsu High students for a number of reasons.

While Hana and Angel were chosen to help because they can cancel or nullify other Cursed Techniques with their own, any object or sorcerer who can do this is a fine substitute. For example, the Cursed Tools known as the Inverted Spear of Heaven and the Black Rope could each be used to open the back door of the Prison Realm.

However, the current status of the Inverted Spear of Heaven is unknown, even to Master Tengen. It’s believed that Gojo either destroyed the object or sealed it overseas outside of Tengen’s barrier following his victory over Toji Zenin, the tool's previous user.

Similarly, the Black Rope Miguel used against Satoru Gojo all burned away when fighting him. When Miguel, now an ally, and Yuta Okkotsu headed to Africa so Miguel could train Yuta, they visited Miguel’s village elder in search of the remaining effort. Unfortunately, there was none left at the time.

Without these two Cursed Tools and the apparent imminent death of Hana Kurusu and Angel, all hope of freeing Gojo seems lost as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213. While the formermost two aren’t quite dead yet, things don’t seem bright. It would certainly be a Herculean effort to fight off Sukuna long enough to ensure their escape.

