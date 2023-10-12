Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: Nanami completes his first battle in Shibuya as Yuji and Megumi go their separate ways

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 36) can be dubbed as a “Kento Nanami show,” and no viewers will disagree with it. The episode showcased what it meant to be a Grade 1 sorcerer while highlighting how far Nobara, and by extension Yuji and Megumi, still have left to go.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 might be one of the most carefully crafted episodes of the season. However, it bafflingly rearranges the manga timeline and does not provide anything to substitute for the rearrangement. It also prolonged a few moments for aesthetic purposes without adding anything to the story.

In the previous episode, Ino tried fighting Granny Ogami, who summoned Toji Zen'in to her Grandson. The reincarnated Toji easily overpowered Ino. On the ground, Yuji and Megumi fought Jiro Awasaka. With combined effort, the two boys managed to decipher Awasaka’s technique and cinch their victory.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 shows Yuji and Megumi parting ways as Nanami and Nobara face Haruta Shigemo inside Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 shows Yuji and Megumi parting ways as Nanami and Nobara face Haruta Shigemo inside Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 is titled “Blunt Sword.”

At 10.02 PM, in Meiji Jingumae, Mei Mei finishes beating up the Curse Users sent after her by Pseudo Geto. She reveals that she only believes in the usefulness of people, and to be useless is to be dead. After her victory, she finds Pseudo-Geto waiting for her. While she is initially confused, she quickly deduces that this is not Geto.

Pseudo-Geto summons a Special Grade Curse called Smallpox Deity and leaves it to fight Mei Mei. It unleashes its Domain, colloquially known as Coffin Mountain, and traps Mei Mei inside a Coffin before Dropping a boulder on her. However, she quickly escapes and is intrigued by having her life truly threatened after so many years.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: “Black Suits”

Nobara and Akari run into Shigemo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Going a little back in time from the previous episode, at around 9.22 pm, Akari Nitta and Nobara Kugisaki become concerned about Ijichi when his call with Akari is abruptly cut. Maki Zen'in asks them to go to Ijichi and sort out the issue while she and Naobito Zen'in, who is shown to be drunk and useless at the moment, remain inside the curtain to clean up the Curses.

At 9.40 PM, near Shoto Bunkamura Street, Nobara and Akari run into Haruta Shigemo, who has been killing Assistant Managers at Uraume’s behest while he moved inward towards Shibuya. He is elated to find Akari since she is both a woman and a “Black Suit,” which is how Shigemo has been identifying Assistant Managers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: Nobara Kugisaki and Haruta Shigemo

Nobara against Shigemo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara sends Akari away, with the direction to feint towards Bunkamura but escaping through Tokyu, both of which share an entrance. As she leaves, Shigemo throws his sword towards Nobara, who expertly dodges it. since Shigemo is using a Cursed Tool despite possessing a Cursed Technique, Nobara deduces that he is a mid-range fighter.

She moves in, putting Shigemo at a disadvantage and going at him with her hammer. Shigemo wonders if they had met before, and Nobara, who very clearly remembers when she and Mai met the man during the Exchange Event, outright denies such a claim.

Haruta Shigemo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Shigemo’s sword, meanwhile, locates Akari and cuts into her ankle, making her unable to run. As he and Nobara rush inside Tokyu, Shigemo kicks Akari, enraging Nobara. However, He completely outclasses Nobara, evading her attacks, injuring Akari beyond belief, and finally landing a hit on the girl hard enough to give her a concussion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: Grade 1 sorcerer, Nanami Kento

At 9.44 PM, Nanami finds Ijichi’s body Near Shibuya Station Exit 13. He takes Ijichi to Shoko Ieri and encounters several dead assistant managers on the way before heading inwards to meet with the Zen'in team. Nanami gets flashbacks of Haibara’s death, and it’s clear that the memory overlaps with him finding Ijichi, who used to be his junior at Jujutsu High.

Nanami re-enters Shibuya and finds Shigemo about to kill Akari. Enraged, Nanami defeats Shigemo without taking out his blade. He leaves Shigemo in the rubble outside Bunkamura and helps Nobara and Akari. He sends them both outward to safety, telling Nobara that only a Grade-1 Sorcerer can move on ahead from here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: Yuji and Megumi part ways

On the roof of Shibuya Central Tower, even though Granny Ogami only summoned the information of Toji’s body and not his soul, only the body’s imprint was enough to devour the soul of his medium and completely overtake his consciousness. Free of her control, Toji kills Ogami and then goes rogue into the night.

At 10.04 pm, on the ground below, Yuji and Megumi break the constraints and lift the curtain, preventing Sorcerers’ entry. They realize that the other two constraints were fake, and thus, two barriers still remain for them to take down. However, they soon see Ino falling from the roof and catch him.

Yuji reassures Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Realizing that they have multiple priorities, the two boys decide to split up. After reassuring his friend that he will not die, a lofty promise to make in these trying times, Yuji heads inwards towards Shibuya while Megumi takes Ino to Shoko Ieri. At 10.10 pm, Yuji reaches the main Shibuya station, where he finds Choso waiting for him.

