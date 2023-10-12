Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 20, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, October 19.

With episode 12 having Finished Nanami and Nobara’s battle with Haruta Shigemo, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 should move on to the next major battle in the Arc, which is Yuji Itadori vs. Choso. The fight has already begun in episode 12, and will likely reach its conclusion in the next installment.

See below for a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 37).

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 release time

Nanami vs Shigemo in Episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 20, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally streamed at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, October 19

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, October 19

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 19

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 19

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, October 19

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, October 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, October 20

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 streaming details

Nobara will not be appearing in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 13 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe, while Netflix will stream it in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

The episode will also be available on Bilibili in China and on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Each of these platforms requires a monetary subscription to watch the season.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12

Expand Tweet

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12, titled “Blunt Sword,” Toji Zen'in’s reincarnation goes rogue and Kills Ogami. Megumi and Yuji retrieve an injured Ino. Megumi carries Ino to Safety while Yuji heads inwards and runs into Choso. At Meiji-Jingumae, Kenjaku intercepts Mei Mei and leaves her to fight his Special Grade Curse, Small Pox Deity.

Outside the curtain, Nanami finds Ijichi’s body and takes him to Shoko. Nobara and Akari, who have split from the Zen'ins to check up on Ijichi, run into Haruta Shigemo. After a while, Nanami joins them and defeats Shigemo. Nanami sends Nobara to take Akari to safety as he makes his way inward to meet up with Naobito.

What to Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13

Expand Tweet

Given that episode 12 adapted chapters 98 – 101, episode 13 is expected to cover chapters 102 – 105. The pacing will remain the same, but there will be fewer emotional moments in this episode. According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is titled “Hell Scale”.

The primary focus in the upcoming episode should be on Yuji Itadori vs. Choso. This will be Yuji’s first time facing a Special-grade level opponent by himself. This battle will explicitly showcase exactly where he falls in the hierarchy at the moment. Mei Mei’s battle against Smallpox Deity should also reach a conclusion in this episode unless Mappa chooses to focus exclusively on Yuji’s fight.

Make sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates. Here is the link to the complete episode highlights and review archive.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.