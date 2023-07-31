Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231: Exact Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #36 on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 is one of the most anticipated chapters in the series, in the way that every chapter since Gojo’s return has been the most anticipated chapter at the time of its release. However, given that both Sukuna and Gojo have run out of Domain related strategies, this chapter should usher in an era of fistfighting.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 exact release date and time

Both Viz and MangaPlus notified their readers that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will be available at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, August 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 6

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, August 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 7

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231

The digital translations of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will be available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Each website only offers the first and latest three chapters for free perusal, requiring a membership to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available for a free one-time read on the related apps.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 8”, Gojo realized that Sukuna made Megumi’s soul bear the burden of Unlimited Void’s Sure Hit attack and adapt to the Domain. But, given that the adaptation only works when Mahoraga is active, Gojo tried to cast his Domain again to smoke out the Shikigami.

However, he had overused his Reversed Cursed Technique and was thus unable to produce his Domain. When Sukuna tried to cast Malevolent Shrine, it was discovered that his body was too damaged due to the effect of the Unlimited Void, and his Domain exploded as soon as it was cast. Gojo seized the opportunity and bore down on Sukuna with fists.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 (speculation)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will likely show another way Gojo can overpower and humble Sukuna. So far in this battle Sukuna hasn’t once stood true on his lofty claims. It’s safe to assume that Gojo will either bring Sukuna to a point where conditions will be favorable for rescuing Megumi, or another deus-ex-machina will unpredictably extend this fight.

Given the ending dialogue of the last chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 can show the effect of love on both Sukuna and Gojo. It has long been established that Gojo thinks of Love as a curse, but here Akutami can show how his love for his students and their love for him will help him gain enough motivation to win this battle.

B██████T 𝕏 @Brolinit_X



Pretty sure Sukuna turned a curse intentionally and has always inhabited inside someone.

All the advantages that come are pretty convenient for him not to Jujutsu Kaisen: Chapter 230: The Decisive Battle in the Uninhabited, Demon-Infested Shinjuku ⑧, pagina 6Pretty sure Sukuna turned a curse intentionally and has always inhabited inside someone.All the advantages that come are pretty convenient for him not to pic.twitter.com/6JjwmwT7et

However, it’s impractical within the parameters of the series for Gojo to win with motivation and grit alone. Mangaka Gege Akutami surely has some ace up his sleeve to prevent this battle from being just a repetition of Gojo overpowering Sukuna at every turn, and he might just take pity on readers and reveal it soon.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Read the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 review here.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.