Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll results has fans praying for Megumi's survival

One of the most exciting ongoing manga in Shueisha’s flagship Weekly Shonen Jump magazine publication is Jujutsu Kaisen. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the series is one of the most beloved amongst general manga fans, especially as it progresses through its purported last year of serialization.
With Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga currently progressing through its final stages, each week feels like an absolute rollercoaster of events, leaving fans utterly shocked at what they’ve seen. Since the lives of Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, and Megumi Fushiguro at stake, it’s understandable that fans are taking the series’ latest releases so hard.
However, a recent Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll concerning the series’ characters may have unfortunately given fans a blessing and a curse simultaneously. While the poll’s results reflect the attitudes of fans overall toward the series, they may also be teasing an unfortunate development for the fan-favorite Fushiguro.
Megumi Fushiguro’s top rank in latest Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll has fans saying their goodbyes
Leaked results for the third and latest popularity poll for the Jujutsu Kaisen series concern the top 10 results only. The official release of results will almost certainly address the rest of the placements. Unsurprisingly, Megumi Fushiguro has taken top prize in the latest poll with 30,059 votes. The rest of the placements are as follows:
- Yuji Itadori - 24,038 votes
- Satoru Gojo - 11,591 votes
- Suguru Geto - 6,487 votes
- Yuta Okkotsu - 2,942 votes
- Naoya Zenin - 2,858 votes
- Kento Nanami - 2,541 votes
- Toge Inumaki - 2,459 votes
- Maki Zenin - 2,056 votes
- Choso - 1,748 votes
The popularity poll comes at an intriguing point in the series’ publication history, with both Megumi and Gojo’s lives hanging in the balance. While most series would take such high placements for both on the popularity poll as a sign of their all but guaranteed safety, fans are worried Akutami is setting them up for heartbreak.
After all, the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka is known for taking every opportunity he can to toy with fans and kill off some of their favorite characters. The various deaths in both the Shibuya Incident arc and the Culling Game arcs serve as testaments to this, especially in the cases of the deaths of Kento Nanami and Yuki Tsukumo.
While the safety of Gojo and Megumi is fans’ main concern following the popularity poll, fans are also scrutinizing the results in and of themselves. For example, some fans are expressing their opinions that Maki’s low rank is due to her inherent status as a female character in a battle shonen series.
Fans are also hilariously pointing out that antagonist Naoya Zenin is somehow ranked above four other characters from the series, including Kento Nanami. Twitter users pointing this out are baffled by the apparent popularity Naoya has among Japanese fans, despite his role as an antagonist in the series.
In any case, the primary concern amongst Jujutsu Kaisen fans is the latest death flag that has emerged for Megumi Fushiguro. Again, while many would likely argue that such a high popularity poll ranking typically guarantees a character’s safety, Akutami is far from a typical mangaka, especially in terms of toying with fans.
Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.
