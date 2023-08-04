Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 going on a break? Next episode schedule explained

With the release of the fifth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 earlier today, fans saw the Gojo’s Past arc come to an exciting and ceremonious end. While many fans weren’t expecting this section of the second season to end in the manner which it did, audiences are nevertheless pleased with the arc’s resolution.

However, and unsurprisingly, predominant sentiment and discussion amongst fans is what’s next for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 rather than musing on the season’s now-concluded first arc. Fans are incredibly excited to start the Shibuya Incident arc, especially anime-only fans who’ve seen manga readers hype up the arc for years on end since its manga release.

Unfortunately, thanks to the way in which Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s release schedule is structured, it’s not as simple as waiting until next week for the first episode of the next arc. While the series isn’t exactly going on a break, fans will be left without new canonical material to watch for quite some time.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to take short break from new material before diving into Shibuya Incident Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 Shibuya Arc

pic.twitter.com/r4bTpU0lH4 Episode-5 "It's like that" Preview VideoJujutsu Kaisen Season-2 Shibuya Arc

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s fifth episode earlier today, fans are now entering a multi-week period of no new canonical material being adapted by the anime series. Instead, fans will get a litany of recap episodes from now until the end of August 2023, which will then see the sixth episode overall and first of the Shibuya Incident arc finally air.

To be more specific, the season’s fifth episode was released today, Thursday, August 3, 2023, and concluded the Gojo’s Past arc for the anime series. Thursday, August 10 will see a recap episode for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which adapted the events of the manga’s Volume 0, be released. Thursday, August 17, will then see a recap episode for the events of the series’ first season air.

This will then be followed by an overall break week for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where no episode of any kind will be aired on Thursday, August 24. Following this total break week, fans will finally see episode 6 of the second season air on Thursday, August 31, starting the anime’s Shibuya Incident arc as the month ends.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc" is scheduled for August 31!



OP: "SPECIALZ" by KingGnu



More: pic.twitter.com/htjQ6XRaaS 【Theme Song】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc" is scheduled for August 31!OP: "SPECIALZ" by KingGnuMore: jujutsukaisen.jp

To summarize, the next three weeks will see only two episodes of the anime series air, both of which will serve as recap episodes of prior anime installments. There will also be a full break week in which no episode of any kind airs for the series. Following this break week, fans will finally see the anime’s Shibuya Incident arc start on the last day of the month.

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is technically only scheduled for one break week in the next three calendar weeks, the series isn’t releasing any new material in this calendar time frame. Likewise, it essentially is a break week for those fans of the series who’ve both seen season 1 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film. Although this is upsetting, fans can expect to see the Shibuya Incident arc air without any currently planned interruption starting on Thursday, August 31.

