Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Major spoilers to expect

Following a long and tedious break week for the series, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is finally set to officially release in Japan this coming Monday, February 5 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time. Fans are especially excited for the upcoming issue in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s manga series, which should see Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori begin their fight against Ryomen Sukuna.

Likewise, readers are desperately searching every corner of the internet to find any trace of spoilers or leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 that they can. Unfortunately, verifiable information on the coming release’s events won’t be available until the start of the series’ spoiler process, which should begin in the next 24-48 hours.

Thankfully, there are likely some key aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 which fans can count on being present in the official release, even without the help of spoilers. One of the most significant of these details is Sukuna’s testing of the waters with Rika, the Cursed Spirit known as the Queen of Curses who fights alongside Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 set to see Sukuna try to establish early dominance over Rika in the coming fight

Major spoilers to expect

Without a doubt, the opening scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 will see Yuta and Sukuna engage in direct combat with one another, with Rika also contributing on Yuta’s front. In fact, Sukuna will likely be more focused on her rather than Yuta for wanting to test just how powerful the Queen of Curses is.

It’s unlikely that either of them are shown to have a particular advantage over the other, however, especially given the editor’s note in the previous release teasing the coming issue. Instead, each will likely try using different attacks and Cursed Techniques on the other, working out exactly how powerful they each are and whatever weaknesses they may have.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 will likely then step away from the two testing each other to focus on Yuji, who should be spectating their fight at this point. While Yuji and Yuta are certain to fight Sukuna together, the formermost will likely take a second to marvel at the latter pairs’ clashes and question if he deserves to be there.

This should begin a brief flashback-like moment of introspection for Yuji, who’ll likely remember the words his former mentors and allies Kento Nanami, Satoru Gojo, and Hiromi Higuruma have said to him. After remembering these moments, and his grandfather’s dying words, he’ll likely spring into action at a key moment, which will earn him Yuta’s internal recognition and respect.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 may even see Yuta remember Gojo’s words to him about Yuji, setting the young sorcerer up for a major coming-of-age-like moment as a sorcerer. It would also serve as a means of emphasizing just how significant this fight will be for his character, especially given what Yuji’s original goal of getting into the world of sorcery was.

However, the good times will likely come to an end in the issue’s final pages, with Sukuna likely preparing a massive attack on Yuta and Rika after dissecting their defenses. More likely than not, this will involve his Domain Expansion in some way given the overwhelming offensive and defensive capabilities Rika offers.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.