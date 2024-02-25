Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's birth might have been a curse rather than a blessing

Satoru Gojo's impact on the Jujutsu Kaisen series is undeniable. Not only is he the most popular character of the series, but he was also hailed as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, who could take care of any problem on his own.

Gojo's birth in itself was said to have shifted the balance of the world, which was stated in chapter 96 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. His existence led to curses getting stronger, as the universe required a stable balance between the curses and the sorcerers.

However, a recent fan theory seemed to suggest that Gojo's birth might have been a curse instead of a blessing to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the writer's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring why Satoru Gojo's birth may have been a curse instead of a blessing

Expand Tweet

Before his legendary showdown against Ryomen Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Satoru Gojo was hailed by many as the strongest sorcerer of the series. Despite his decisive loss against the King of Curses, Gojo left a lasting impression on both the readers and his opponent, since he was the only one who could ever rival Sukuna in terms of power and sorcery.

Without a doubt, Gojo was and proved himself to be the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. His presence in Jujutsu society was of great importance since he essentially served as the first line of defense for the sorcerers as well as humanity itself against the threat of Curses.

Before his birth, the Jujutsu sorcerers had a hard time dealing with the growing number of curses in the world. It was a dark time for humanity and a golden age for Cursed Spirits and Curse Users. However, all that changed drastically when Satoru Gojo was born.

Satoru Gojo in his childhood days as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

Even as a child, Gojo had a bounty of over a hundred million on his head, which seemed odd to some people at first. However, when the Curse Users themselves saw Gojo in person, they immediately realized that his birth had shifted the entire balance of power in the world. From thereon, everything changed for the crumbling Jujutsu society, as it received new signs of life after Gojo's appearance.

That said, a recent fan theory on X by @tsukumorie suggested that Gojo's birth may have been a curse rather than a blessing. To provide a basis for their theory, they referred to chapter 96 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which provided readers with a glimpse at Gojo's birth and his childhood days.

The X user pointed out that below the panel where Gojo was shown as a baby, there was a black box panel that displayed the words 'Satoru Gojo bursts onto the scene', in white text. They further said that since black box panels with white text typically depicted a Curse, it could have been implied that Gojo's entire existence was a curse in itself.

Expand Tweet

Although this theory is intriguing, it should be emphasized that the netizen did not specify whether Gojo's birth was a curse for humanity or himself. As such, this theory can be interpreted in several ways, with the most popular and prominent one being that the birth of Gojo as the strongest sorcerer was a curse for him, rather than for the world.

Despite being depicted as an overall goofy and unserious person, Gojo is undoubtedly the most tragic character of the entire series. Ever since his birth, he has been burdened with the responsibility of being the strongest sorcerer, which meant that he would have to watch over the world on his own.

Although he possessed an unfathomable amount of power, Gojo failed to protect the people most important to him throughout the series. While he may have saved Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori from execution, he couldn't protect a single person he cared about. As such, he usually dabbles in humor to mask his pain.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

Over the years, Gojo has lost several comrades in the fight against Cursed Spirits. Furthermore, his selflessness made him a victim of the villains' schemes, who exploited Gojo's genuine and caring nature and used it to their advantage. In the end, Gojo loses his life against the King of Curses due to his selfless nature and role as humanity's protector.

Despite being the strongest sorcerer that the world had ever seen in the modern era, Satoru Gojo could never use the strength given to him to his own advantage.

Although he had all the power in the world, he failed to protect anything or anyone precious to him. Therefore, it can be concluded that Gojo's birth may have been a curse for himself rather than for the world, especially since being the strongest sorcerer alive took away everything he held dear.