Jujutsu Kaisen manga's ongoing story has become a "fan-fiction" for Gojo stans

Satoru Gojo's death completely rocked the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the strongest pillar of Jujutsu society now out of the picture, things are currently looking excessively bleak due to Ryomen Sukuna's never-ending rampage.

Although Gojo's battle with Sukuna left the latter in a much weaker state, the King of Curses has somehow managed to steamroll his way through the current roster of characters. As such, fans of Satoru Gojo have opted to disregard every single chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga after chapter 235, labeling the events thereafter "fan fiction" content in order to cope with the excessively hopeless state of the manga.

Why Gojo fans consider the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to have concluded with his victory

Expand Tweet

Since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, things have only gotten worse for the current roster of characters and some of the readers.

Satoru Gojo's death in chapter 236 of the manga caught fans off-guard. This is due to the fact that not only was he declared the winner of his fight against Sukuna, but also because his death took place off-screen.

Many fans believe that Gojo's death would not have been a problem if he had been written off in a meaningful and dignified manner. Adding to this, the fact that Sukuna managed to learn a technique that's powerful enough to instantly one-shot anyone, has become a major problem for the series.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

Despite being in a weakened state, not a single sorcerer has been able to get close to stopping the rampage of the King of Curses. As such, fans fear that Jujutsu Kaisen will probably end with Sukuna emerging as the undisputed victor of the ongoing battle.

Given the direction that the manga is headed in following Gojo's death, fans of the blindfolded sensei are now considering every single chapter of the manga after chapter 235 as "fan fiction." The said chapter had ended on a rather high note, as Gojo was declared the victor of his battle against Sukuna, with even the author's note claiming that the former had etched his name as 'The Strongest' in the old battlefield of Shinjuku.

As such, fans have decided to disregard everything that happened after chapter 235. This is because fans of the iconic character would prefer that the story end with Gojo winning rather than continuing down a dark path where either the King of Curses emerges victorious in the conflict, or only a handful of characters remain as the last ones standing.

Gojo fans name the current storyline of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as "fan-fiction"

Expand Tweet

Due to the aforementioned reasons, fans of Satoru Gojo prefer completely ignoring the current storyline of the manga, terming it a non-canon spinoff where their favorite character's death led to the King of Curses unleashing hell on the Jujutsu society.

Sharing this sentiment, one fan declared that what they were reading currently was simply a non-canon spin-off and that the manga reached a definitive conclusion with Gojo's victory.

"What we r reading now is non canon spin offs yeah"

Another fan shared their frustration with the panel where Gojo was declared the winner, claiming that no one had ever betrayed them as much as the mangaka, Gege Akutami, did with the said panel.

"No one has ever betrayed me as much as gege did with this panel"

Gojo and Yuji as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Another fan kept up the pretense by sarcastically commenting that Jujutsu Kaisen was a rather short manga that ended at chapter 235 with a happy ending.

"What a short manga ending at 235, and a happy ending!"

Lastly, a fan kept up the act by saying that someone needs to inform people that the newer chapters were all fanart and that they had no idea where these newer panels came from.

"yeah idk where everyone is getting the newer panels from... someone has to tell them its all fanart"

Gojo's death undoubtedly created an unfillable void and a massive power disparity between the protagonists and antagonists. As such, fans can only hope that Yuji Itadori somehow gets a new awakening and fills in his beloved teacher's shoes as the piller of Jujutsu society.

Related Links:

Yuji's final awakening in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 sets him up for true greatness

5 ways Gege is ruining Jujutsu Kaisen (& 5 ways his writing is genius)

Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Yuji will surpass both Gojo and Nanami in one key aspect

"This truly was our Jujutsu Kaisen": Fans invent ridiculous ending scenarios to cope with Akutami's writing